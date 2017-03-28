‘Bates Motel’ Spoilers: Dylan Rages, Marion Crane Arrives, And Norman Struggles

It’s the episode all Bates Motel fans have been waiting for — Marion Crane (Rihanna) arrives at the motel which brings the A&E series at a crossroads with the 1960 Psycho flick.

According to TV Insider, Marian Crane checks in after she stole $400,000 from her boss with the plan to build a life with Sam Loomis (Austin Nichols). What Marion doesn’t know is, Sam is married to Madeline (Isabelle McNally) and he has no plan to leave his wife for her.

At the end of last week’s episode, Marion called Sam and asked him to meet her at the motel. He made a lame excuse as to why he wasn’t available to meet her, but it looks like she may have sensed he was lying to her. The Bates Motel preview showed Marion taking a baseball bat to his car windows, destroying his beautiful car.

Bates Motel spoilers tease that Norman will feel drawn to Marion and he will offer her a sandwich to eat. He will tell her he lives alone with his mother and she will joke that it must “suck” living with his mother sometimes. Episode 6 is the show Bates Motel fans have been waiting for — Marion Crane will not check out of the motel alive.

"You can stand under my umbrella (ella, ella, eh, eh)" – Norman, probably. #BatesMotel pic.twitter.com/FveTuoxSwh — Bates Motel on A&E (@InsideBates) March 22, 2017

Other Bates Motel spoilers reveal that Emma (Olivia Cooke) will tell her husband, Dylan (Max Theriot) that his mother, Norma (Vera Farmiga) died two years earlier. Dylan will come unhinged and he decides to confront Norman (Freddie Highmore) about keeping this tidbit from him.

“Why didn’t you tell me Norma died, Norman? She was my mother too. I deserved to know!”

The Bates Motel preview showed that Norman will not know how to handle Dylan’s anger. He will try to apologize to him and assure him that he’s doing well alone, managing the motel. Will Dylan believe him?

It’s not likely that Dylan will believe that Norman is doing well alone. He will probably head to Bates Motel so he can to figure out how Norma died. He will not believe that his mother killed herself.

Dylan knows that Norman was not well when he left town with Emma. He knew that Norma was scared of him, but she still allowed him to come home from the mental hospital. It is possible that Dylan may run into Romero (Nester Carbonell), who will tell him the details of his mother’s murder.

It seems to be leading up to a big fight between Dylan and Norman. Bates Motel spoilers suggested that a major character death will shock the fans at the end of the season. Is it possible that Norman will kill Dylan to protect the secret that he killed their mother?

Dylan when he finds out Norma and Caleb are dead ???? #BatesMotel pic.twitter.com/FLtKgpcxI6 — neha (@patrocluscas) March 21, 2017

Bates Motel spoilers indicate that Norman struggles to keep his sanity. He begins to realize that Mother isn’t real and he tries to tell her that she isn’t really there. Of course, Mother questions his loyalty and asks him why he “brought her ” back. Norman doesn’t know the answer to her question and he starts to wonder if he needs to go back to the hospital. He isn’t feeling well and he worries that he could snap and kill someone he cares about.

Norman’s anxiety about his mental health was seen in Episode 5 when he talked to Dr. Edwards (Damon Gupton). He seemed to realize that his issues weren’t getting any better, and he acknowledged that Mother isn’t real.

There are only four more episodes left in the Bates Motel series and many fans are on edge waiting to see how it will all end. Will Romero and Norman settle their differences? How will Dylan react to Norma’s death? Will Chick (Ryan Hurst) publish his book?

Bates Motel airs Monday nights on A&E.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]