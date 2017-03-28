‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7 Finale: Where Was Gregory Going In Episode 15?

Episode 15 of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 7 saw Gregory heading out on a trip away from Hilltop. So, where is Hilltop’s leader going and how will it affect events in the Season 7 finale?

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 7 of AMC’s The Walking Dead as well as the comic book series the show is based on. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers from either medium.

Gregory’s (Xander Berkeley) position within Hilltop has become precarious since Maggie (Lauren Cohan) arrived there and everyone started turning to her. Episode 15 of The Walking Dead saw Gregory raise a knife behind Maggie’s back, like he was planning to kill her. However, Gregory didn’t carry through with this and it was lucky for him he didn’t as Maggie then went on to save him from a stray walker. In the process, others at Hilltop became aware that Gregory had been lying when he told them he had killed many walkers in the past. After these events occurred, Gregory was seen, alone in his office in Hilltop, looking at a map of Virginia. He then announced to his assistant, Kal (James Chen), that they were going on a trip that would require an overnight bag. So, where is Gregory headed in Season 7 finale of The Walking Dead?

Is it possible Gregory is leaving Hilltop before he is forced out? Having Maggie kill that walker for him and having his lack of survival skills revealed to his people could have been too much for Gregory to bear. Perhaps Gregory was scouring the map, trying to find another location he could move to. Although, it seems unlikely Gregory would be ready to give up the comforts and security of Hilltop, especially considering he would not be able to defend himself against walkers on the open road. So, could Gregory have another, more nefarious plan moving forward into the Season 7 finale of The Walking Dead?

Yahoo looks to the comic book series the television show is based on for answers. In the comics, Gregory heads to the Sanctuary to rat out Rick’s group to Negan. The leader of Hilltop had revealed to Negan Rick’s plans as well as to pledge his further allegiance to Negan. Then, when Rick and his extended group confront Negan, he has a surprise waiting for them: Gregory. The ultimatum is given that those in Rick’s group who want to leave can return to Hilltop with Gregory. Several members do end up leaving with him.

However, in Episode 15 of The Walking Dead, Negan revealed to Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) that a “little birdy” had told him about Rick’s plans, so it seems possible the Season 7 finale could play out a little differently to the comics in this regard. If Negan already knows about Rick’s betrayal and Gregory arrives with this news, could Negan possibly see fit to kill Gregory instead, on account of his tardiness?

There is another theory, though, on where Gregory might be headed. Movie Pilot think Gregory is headed to see Simon (Steven Ogg), who is one of Negan’s supporters. As they point out, in Episode 14 of The Walking Dead, Gregory was seen voicing some of his concerns about Hilltop to Simon, even hinting at the fact some people there might have some “crazy ideas” about taking over his position.

“They might have crazy ideas … I know human nature, and it isn’t inconceivable.”

Simon responded by handing Gregory a map that detailed how to find him.

“I’ll arrange it so you just tell the guard who you are, and he’ll let you right in,” Simon tells Gregory.

That map is likely the one Gregory was looking at in Episode 15. As yet, it is unclear how Simon will react to Gregory if he shows up there. Only by tuning into the Season 7 finale of The Walking Dead will reveal the answer.

The Season 7 finale, Episode 16 (entitled “The First Day of the Rest of Your Life”), of AMC’s The Walking Dead returns on Sunday, April 2 at 9 p.m. ET. The official synopsis for Episode 16 is below.

“The stakes continue to grow higher as paths cross; the group enacts an intricate plan.”

