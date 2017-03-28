Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Leslie Odom In ‘Murder On The Orient Express’

Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Leslie Odom Jr.are among the cast of Murder on the Orient Express. It is a star-studded cast that also includes Daisy Ridley, William Dafoe, Penelope Cruz, and Kenneth Branagh. Branagh also serves as the director.

Murder on the Orient Express with Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Leslie Odom Jr. is based on an Agatha Christie novel, first published in 1934. Murder on the Orient Express should be a delightful period film about the famous Orient Express train and its exotic route.

The novel, also titled Murder on The Orient Express, was based loosely on a true story of an actual murder according to The Independent. The film will have the mysterious and exotic flavor of the famous Orient Express. The Orient Express train has captured the imagination of many writers and movie makers in the past.

Johnny Depp portrays Edward Ratchett, while Leslie Odom Jr. will be Dr. Arbuthnot. Michelle Pfeiffer is Mrs. Hubbard and Kenneth Branagh has the lead role as Hercule Poirot.

Murder on the Orient Express is scheduled to hit theaters on November 22, but here is a progress report courtesy of Leslie Odom Jr. who told Boston Magazine about Murder on Orient Express.

“Yes, I was in London for about four months. Kenneth Branagh directed it, and the cast is stacked. Johnny Depp, Penelope Cruz, Michelle Pfeiffer. One of my dear friends from college, Josh Gad, was there. I play Dr. Arbuthnot. Everybody on the train is a suspect.”

Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, and the rest of the cast of Murder on the Orient Express have reportedly completed their role in creating this riveting mystery. Leslie Odom Jr. sounds very fond of the rest of the cast and apparently enjoyed the experience.

Johnny Depp, Michell Pfeifer, Leslie Odom, Penelope Cruz, and Kenneth Branagh, assembled on the island of Malta during the first quarter of this year, according to the Independent. They were accompanied by a 400 strong film crew.

If Murder on the Orient Express does well at the box office, could there be sequels? It is possible according to Leslie Odom Jr. in his interview with Boston Magazine.

“Agatha Christie’s got a series of these novels that follow [Hercule Poirot’s] exploits, so it could possibly be a reboot of a franchise, which is really cool. Ken is not only a brilliant actor, he’s a great and well-respected director. We joked because we had so much fun together, we could just be a repertory company and all play different roles in that.”

Imagine, Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Leslie Odom Jr. Daisy Ridley, William Dafoe, Penelope Cruz, and Kenneth Branagh, plus other cast members getting together every year or two for another installment of the Agatha Christie murder mysteries.

Murder on the Orient Express starring Michelle Pfeiffer, Johnny Depp, and Leslie Odom Jr. would merit a sequel. It sounds delightfully like a theater troop. Theater troops were popular in the 1930s so the concept might work, but sadly Leslie Odom doesn’t think it would go quite that way.

“But part of the fun is watching Poirot travel the world and have to figure out his way in a landscape and a culture that maybe he is unfamiliar with. It’s really about new people, a new murder, new suspects, new situations. I don’t think Dr. Arbuthnot would be back, but I’ll tell you what, if I got a call from Kenneth Branagh, I’d be anywhere he wanted me.”

Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Leslie Odom Jr. had a lovely time making this movie according to Leslie Odom, and Murder on the Orient Express promises to be a hauntingly memorable film for audiences as well. For more information on this and other Johnny Depp movies see this article from the Inquisitr.

Murder on the Orient Express starring Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Leslie Odom Jr. premieres in theaters on November 22, 2017.

