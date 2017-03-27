New Broken Shore Zone, ‘Legion’ Flying Coming To ‘World Of Warcraft’ This Week

After eight months of being grounded in Legion content, players can finally earn back their ability to fly in World Of Warcraft. The 7.2 update is set to release tomorrow, March 28, and the second part of the Broken Isles Pathfinder achievement will be accessible according to the Blizzard Entertainment site. The major content update also includes the new Broken Shore area, a new dungeon, class mounts, PvP Brawls, and much more.

In each expansion, World of Warcraft players must repurchase or relearn how to fly. In Legion and the previous expansion, buying the ability again has not been an option. Instead, players must complete numerous achievements before they are able to fly. Although Legion released with the Broken Isles Pathfinder, Part One achievement, being able to actually fly in that content was not rewarded. The Broken Isles Pathfinder, Part Two achievement is the one to earn for players that want to fly again.

With the second part of the achievement available, players will finally be able to take to the skies after exploring the new Broken Shore area, raising their reputation with the Armies of Legionfall, and defeating Legion assaults in four existing zones. As noted on MMO-Champion, players will not be able to earn the Defender of the Broken Isles achievement required for the Pathfinder reward until next week when the World of Warcraft invasions begin.

In addition to flying, the 7.2 patch for the MMORPG will reintroduce players to the Broken Shore, open up a new dungeon, and more. Players begin exploring the Broken Shore with a scenario and continue adventuring in the zone by completing World Quests, defeating bosses, finding treasures, and more. In fact, players improve the zone by building structures in a World of Warcraft region-wide and cross-faction effort.

The Cathedral of Eternal Night dungeon will open tomorrow with four bosses for the PvE crowd. On the PvP side of things, players can expect new PvP Brawls where maps and victory conditions are different from normal Battlegrounds. For a full list of features and changes in the 7.2 update, check out the patch notes on the World of Warcraft website.

“PvP Brawls offer a variety of mode, rules, and scenic changes to the usual Battleground gameplay. Look for the Brawl option in the Group Finder (default hotkey: i) Player vs. Player tab, under the Casual selection.”

Alongside the new content patch, Blizzard Entertainment is finally having another character service sale. Although the discount is just 25 percent off rather than the typical 50 percent off, players can save a little money on various services until April 4. Character Transfers, Appearance Changes, Race Changes, Name Changes, and Faction Changes are on sale now for 25 percent off.

Keep in mind, services like these can essentially be purchased with gold. World of Warcraft Tokens can now be redeemed for a Blizzard balance. By buying a WoW Token from another player via the auction house with gold, a player has the option to redeem the WoW Token for 30 days of game time or claim it for $15 credit on their Blizzard balance.

As the Inquisitr reported, using gold to add money to a Blizzard balance gives players a way to pay for World of Warcraft digital items like pets, mounts, and services. Not to mention, gold earned and spent this way in the MMORPG can fund other Blizzard Entertainment purchases like loot boxes for the PC version of Overwatch.

The sale on character services is available right now, and the 7.2 update will go live on Tuesday, March 28 after maintenance. The Cathedral of Eternal Night dungeon, class mounts, the Broken Shore, flying, and much more will be available to those that own Legion after the patch is deployed. The 7.2 update also includes a number of class changes, improved tab targeting, profession changes, and more for World of Warcraft players to discover.

