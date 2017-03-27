Watch Panama Vs. USMNT Live Stream: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier, Start Time

The United States Men’s National Soccer Team breathed new life into its floundering bid to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Friday, and when Americans face Panama, they’ll attempt to bring their soaring spirits from the 6-0 victory over Honduras into Panama City in a match that will live stream on Tuesday as Team USA looks to move up the CONCACAF “Hexagonal” table into a qualifying spot.

A victory would leave Team USA winless before Friday’s game, with six points and in third place on the table.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Panama vs. USMNT match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. local time at Estadio Rommel Fernandez in Panama City, Panama, on Tuesday, March 28. For fans in the United States, the live stream gets underway at 10 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 7 p.m. Pacific.

Watch a preview of the Panama vs. USMNT FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifying match courtesy of CBS Sports, in the video below.

Panama, however, presents a dangerous challenge for Team USA. While the country had never qualified for a FIFA World Cup, Manager Hernán Darío Gómez has led the team through a quick progression which has seen Los Canaleros jump to third place in the CONCACAF “Hex.” But a disappointing 1-0 loss to Trinidad & Tobago on Friday dealt the young team a setback that they will need to quickly put behind them to have a chance against the American side.

Can Manager Bruce Arena, along with his star player in veteran Clint Dempsey, continue the confidence-building momentum from U.S. Men’s National Team’s dominate 6-0 victory over Honduras on Friday? Or will a determined Panama sidetake a major step toward sealing up their first-ever spot in a FIFA World Cup by dealing Team USA a shocking upset? To find out, watch the Panama vs. USMNT FIFA World Cup CONCACAF Qualifier live stream from 32,000-seat Estadio Rommel Fernandez in Panama City, Panama, with streaming video provided by the Qatar-based international sports network beIN Sports Connect at this link, or by downloading the beIN Sports Connect app to watch on tablet computers and smartphones.

USMNT fans without a beIN Sports subscription, required to view the beIN Connect live stream, can watch the Panama vs. Team USA showdown stream legally and for free on Sling TV, by signing up for a seven-day free trial of the Sling TV international sports package, which can be accessed at this link. Credit card information will be required, and the subscription price for the package is $10 per month. However, canceling before the end of the initial weeklong trial puts a halt to any charges, allowing fans to watch the Panama vs. USA FIFA World Cup qualifier for free, legally.

The Sling TV lineup of several international sports channels includes beIN Sports, which will carry Panama vs. USMNT FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifying match.

Once fans have signed up for the Sling TV package free trial, the next step is to download the Sling software (instructions on the Sling TV site at the link above) for desktop computers, as well as for a variety of mobile devices.

Sling TV is available for the Apple iOS, the Android OS, and Amazon Fire OS. The online TV service also offers a channel on several set-top boxes, including Roku, 4th Generation Apple TV, Google Chromecast, and others. For a complete list of Sling-compatible devices and operating systems, click this link.

[Featured Image by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images]