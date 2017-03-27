Abby Lee Miller Quits ‘Dance Moms’ With Instagram Tirade

Abby Lee Miller has quit Dance Moms with a lengthy Instagram diatribe.

Miller, the TV dance instructor and Dance Moms figurehead, explained to her fans why she left the show in the long post on Instagram. For the past few weeks, rumors have run rampant that Abby was about to quit Dance Moms. Now, it seems that the time has finally come, with Miller stating on Instagram that she will “no longer take part in Dance Moms.” The Lifetime reality series has been in production since 2011.

Amid the news of her quitting the show, Abby Lee’s fans are left to wonder what will become of the dance program. As viewers are most likely aware, Miller hasn’t had the best of luck — she was indicted in 2015 for attempting to hide income from her Dance Moms salary and other projects, and is now facing federal prison time. The tension apparently came to a head on Sunday when Abby confided in her millions of Instagram followers that she had quit her show. Are you following Abby Lee Miller on Instagram?

As covered by Us Weekly, Abby Lee Miller apparently quit Dance Moms due to creative differences with the show’s producers. On Sunday, March 26, Miller posted the long letter to her fans on Instagram. As of press time, the post currently has nearly 100,000 likes and over 4,000 comments. Read Abby’s Instagram post below.

“Now is the critical time to make the following statement: I will no longer take part in Dance Moms.”

Refinery29 also picked up on the news of Abby’s incendiary Instagram notice. As Miller outlines in the Instagram post, certain members of her program’s production were apparently inflicting some sort of mistreatment to the TV star. Abby notes in the diatribe that she’s been working with the show’s producers for seven seasons in effort to assuage her creative wishes, but that a line had seemingly been crossed in their working relationship.

“The show must go on, but in the case of Dance Moms, it will have to go on without Abby Lee Miller. Miller quit the show late last night in an explosive Instagram post that accused the series male producers of mistreating her.”

Entertainment Tonight described the Instagram post as “angry.” As reported by the celebrity newsmagazine, Dance Moms will continue production without Abby, although they quote a source as saying they do hope for her return.

“The show will continue shooting and the producers hope Abby returns to lead her team.”

As mentioned above, Miller is still facing a probable jail sentence in relation to her fraud case. According to some reports, she may be looking at up to 10 years in prison. Perhaps Abby Lee Miller’s next Instagram post will tackle further details regarding her possible incarceration.

In previous reports by the Inquisitr, it was confirmed that Lifetime has not yet released a statement concerning Miller’s lengthy Instagram post and her departure from the show. Abby’s fans have already offered their support online, claiming that their simply is no Dance Moms without Miller. Do you think the show will continue without her?

Below, watch an emotional Inside Edition interview with Abby about her bankruptcy fraud case.

What do you think of Abby Lee Miller’s Instagram resignation? Were you a big fan of Abby on Dance Moms? Let us know your thoughts on Miller and her protracted Instagram post in the comments section below.

