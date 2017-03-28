‘Teen Mom OG’ Farrah Abraham’s Daughter Is Set To Star In Children’s Web Series

Farrah Abraham of Teen Mom OG is encouraging her daughter, Sophia Laurent Abraham, to test the waters in different entrepreneurial endeavors at an incredibly young age. Just a few months after the grand opening of her daughter’s children’s boutique, Sophia Laurent, Abraham is now busy working on her youngster’s newest business venture — a children’s web series.

#behindthescenes #mtv #webseries #starburst ???????????? @sophialabraham … ???????????? The Cutest !!!! A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Mar 26, 2017 at 9:35am PDT

Farrah immediately took to her social media accounts including Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter to share the news with followers and to congratulate her young daughter on her upcoming series. The Teen Mom OG star hasn’t revealed much about the show except it seems to be called Sophia Says and will feature a mini horse named Starburst, according to In Touch. Farrah will be heavily involved in the production.

#Behindthescenes #Swipe Finally Sophia is having her own webseries! #babyboss #sophiaLaurentcb @sophialabraham coming soon! ???????????????????????????? #proudmom @mtv A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Mar 22, 2017 at 6:22pm PDT

Farrah has been focusing on the production of Sophia’s web series. Sophia isn’t the first Teen Mom OG kid to have their own web series. Maci Bookout’s son Bentley hosts his own show called, “Bentley’s Home Videos.” The YouTube show gives Teen Mom fans a candid look inside the Bookout-McKinney household. The series shows Bentley being a big brother to his adorable little siblings Jayde and Maverick.

#MTV Webseries @sophialabraham NEXT STOP @frocofreshfrozencoba ???????????????????????? A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Mar 26, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT

It seems like Farrah’s love life with on-again, off-again boyfriend Simon Saran is currently up in the air. Meanwhile, Farrah’s constant feuding with Teen Mom OG co-star Amber Portwood is making headlines.

Farrah’s proud photos of Sophia on set in their backyard wasn’t enough to stop some fans from becoming furious at Abraham for promoting the SneakyVaunt bra in a separate video clip on Instagram. The Teen Mom star promoted the strapless bra to social media followers and was promptly accused of setting a poor example to Sophia, according to International Business Times.

“@ridetildie.250 yes she needs MENTAL HELP ASAP!!!! Poor Sophia isn’t being raised right!!!” a fan wrote, while another said. “You are the worst mom ever!!”

The bra was so popular online that a few days ago, Jenelle Evans, mom-of-three, and Kailyn Lowry shared a video of herself in a Sneaky Vaunt push-up bra as well, according to In Touch. The brand new company praises the bra’s ability to provide backless support for female breasts in addition to presenting the illusion of more cleavage.

That didn’t stop fans from berating Farrah from promoting the bra.

“Please please save her daughter from a horrible future!”

Farrah didn’t let the hate get to her and posted more clips. “This is Fab! Thank you to all the ladies who are excited & use #Sneakyvaunt.” For now, Farrah’s main priorities are on Sophia and supporting her “baby boss” in her newest business ventures.

Stay up to date with Farrah Abraham, Amber Portwood, Maci McKinney, and Caitlyn Lowell-Baltierra by tuning into the newest season of Teen Mom OG which premieres on April 17 at 9 p.m. on MTV.

