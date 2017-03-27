Jenelle Evans Will Not Comment On Briana DeJesus Being Added To ‘Teen Mom 2’

Jenelle Evans is about to meet her match. It was announced last week that a fifth girl would be added to Teen Mom 2 for the eighth season. Fans may remember her and Evans had some Twitter beef with her a while back. Briana DeJesus was originally a cast member on Teen Mom 3, but that show was canceled after only one season. Jenelle and Briana will face each other when it is time for the reunion or any other social obligation, but until then, she is remaining quiet.

The announcement of Briana DeJesus being added to Teen Mom 2 not only shocked Jenelle Evans but the rest of her co-stars as well. It was hinted that Chelsea Houska might have decided to leave the show to bring more normalcy to her life, but that is not the case at all. According to Us Weekly, Jenelle Evans refuses to comment about Briana DeJesus at all. She admitted she was asked to film her reaction and decided against it. Evans has continued to say “no comment” when asked about the shocking news, which can only mean she likely has nothing good to say. Fans are waiting on the other Teen Mom 2 ladies to say something as Jenelle confirmed they were also asked to have their reactions and comments filmed by MTV.

Teen Mom 2 has been a little off for a while and the current season that ends tonight has been filled with plenty of drama courtesy of Jenelle Evans and Kailyn Lowry. The ratings are not falling, so the addition of another cast member caught many fans by surprise. Jenelle provides plenty of entertainment with the drama between her and her mother, Barbara Evans. These two are like fire and water and this season, it was over the top even for them. Lowry divorced her military husband, Javi Marroquin and their drama played out for the cameras as well. These two provided quite the show, proving that Teen Mom 2 doesn’t need any more messy situations.

Briana DeJesus is currently pregnant with her second child, and the father has not been named. She has been trying to stay relevant in the Teen Mom franchise and over the last year. DeJesus had some plastic surgery and did a stint on a reality show for family therapy. Her beef with Jenelle Evans erupted on Twitter when she shared something that offended Briana. The two battled it out, and clearly, things were never resolved. Evans is always threatening to quit Teen Mom 2, and this may be the reason things deteriorate between the network and her. These girls have very bad blood, and the confrontation between them could be a bloodbath if not handled properly.

Staying quiet is one of the better decisions Jenelle Evans has made when it comes to talking about her co-stars. She has been adamant that she will not discuss Briana DeJesus on camera at all and she isn’t giving any exclusives to the media. Her opinions will be known when the time is right, which is likely once the girls cross paths during filming or for an obligation. It will be interesting to see how adding DeJesus will change the dynamic among the Teen Mom 2 ladies. Right now, Jenelle Evans is the outcast in the group with Kailyn Lowry following closely behind. Fans are expecting they might band together against her. None of her Teen Mom 2 co-stars have talked about being excited another cast member has been added, which is unusual for this group of girls. Jenelle Evans will have a lot to say when she feels like talking, but for now, silence is golden.

