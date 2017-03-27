Paige And Alberto Del Rio Announce Marriage Date Amid Nude Leak Fallout

It’s been a very trying past few weeks for Paige, as the nude leak controversy continues to affect other female WWE wrestlers past and present. Despite these challenges, it would appear that Paige and Alberto Del Rio are getting married on Wednesday, March 29, with Del Rio having taken to social media earlier today to make the announcement.

On March 17, wrestling fans were shocked to learn that private photos and videos belonging to WWE wrestler Paige, a.k.a. Saraya-Jade Bevis in real life, were leaked on the internet and spread on multiple websites, including Reddit. Paige confirmed the nude leaks in a brief tweet shortly after news of the leaks broke out, but she found herself embroiled in controversy, as one leaked video prominently featured her together with then-boyfriend and former WWE wrestler Brad Maddox and Xavier Woods in what appeared to be a threesome. Many fans were also offended by what Fox News described as Paige performing a “sex act” on her NXT Women’s Championship belt.

Paige’s nude leaks were followed by more sexually-explicit pictures supposedly featuring former WWE women’s wrestlers such as Kaitlyn, Melina Perez, Victoria, and Maria Kanellis, wrote the Inquisitr yesterday. Alexa Bliss and Summer Rae were also believed to have been hacked, although their alleged nude photos have since been confirmed as fake.

It’s still a very messy situation as of this writing, but for the woman whose leaked photos and videos were at the forefront of the controversy, this week should at least be much happier for her.

Personal and private photos of mine were stolen and unfortunately they were shared publicly without my consent. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) March 17, 2017

Paige and Alberto Del Rio Getting Married This Week, Wrestling Company Harassing Them? – https://t.co/cXO5jzRxKe #WWE #TNA pic.twitter.com/ZHIOVCSYxL — Daily Wrestling News (@DailyWWENews) March 27, 2017

In an Instagram post earlier today, Alberto Del Rio went on an angry tirade against unspecified “haters” that have allegedly been harassing him and Paige over the nude leaks that emerged earlier this month. But even with the vitriolic content of the message, he did add one positive note — he and Paige will be tying the knot on Wednesday, a little less than a year after it was first confirmed that they were dating.

“It doesn’t matter how many times you try to break us… is not gonna happen… we were harassed by a company we still are… cause you don’t fool me MF’s I know I was you trying to destroy us… destroy my baby… she’s better stronger than all of you pieces of [poop emoji]. We are getting married Wednesday… Have a nice (day) and go and F… yourself hatters [sic]”

OMG @RealPaigeWWE and Alberto Del Rio get married this Wednesday????❤ pic.twitter.com/8bGBOHQmNa — Scream For Me ????✨???? (@rampaiger_93) March 27, 2017

It’s not sure what company Del Rio was referring to in his post, but it’s worth mentioning that he had left WWE on bad terms in September 2015, mainly over the creative direction of his character and his rapid descent from main event talent to mid-carder since he returned to the company in October 2014. And while one can argue that Alberto may have been pointing the finger at his former employer, the Wrestling Observer‘s Dave Meltzer wrote last week (h/t Wrestling Inc.) that WWE would not be taking any action against Paige and New Day member Xavier Woods for their involvement in the leaked photos and videos.

The news of Paige and Alberto Del Rio’s marriage date comes at a very welcome time for the 24-year-old English wrestler, who had faced other challenges as a WWE talent before the nude leaks. Due to injuries, Paige hasn’t wrestled since she was drafted to the Monday Night RAW brand last July. While injured, she served two Wellness Policy suspensions, almost consecutively. There have also been countless rumors about Paige allegedly being on her way out of WWE for one reason or another, although WWE Studios and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions are currently working on a biopic based on Paige’s family’s life story.

At the moment, Paige has yet to provide comment regarding Alberto Del Rio’s marriage announcement.

[Featured Image by Ian Gavan/Getty Images]