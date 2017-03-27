‘Teen Mom 2’: Leah Messer Enjoys A Trip To The Beach After Jenelle Evans Feud

Leah Messer and her kids are currently enjoying a vacation in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

As the second half of the seventh season of Teen Mom 2 comes to a close, Leah Messer and her twins, Ali and Aleeah, 7, as well as her youngest daughter, 4-year-old Adalynn, have been enjoying the warm weather — and the warm water.

On Sunday, March 26, around the time she shared a photo and video of her daughters on the beach with the hashtag, “Myrtle Beach 2017,” Leah Messer confirmed she was in town for a cheerleading competition.

“Shimmer babies,” she wrote in the caption of the photo below.

Leah Messer’s trip comes on the heels of her feud with co-star Jenelle Evans. As fans of Teen Mom 2 will recall, Leah Messer called out Jenelle Evans for leaving the set of the reunion special and claiming to be sick. Meanwhile, Leah Messer was completely convinced that her other co-star, Chelsea Houska, was too ill to continue filming.

At the time, both Jenelle Evans and Chelsea Houska were pregnant. However, for whatever reason, Leah Messer told the cameras that Evans had been paid and should continue to film.

On Twitter, Evans to aim at Messer as the episode aired.

“[Leah Messer] damn tell me how you really feel! Haha, I was sick and pregnant with heartburn. You know nothing, you’re right, so don’t comment,” Evans said.

Leah Messer’s co-star also retweeted messages from fans regarding her on-screen comments, one of which suggested she was disappointed in the drama and MTV’s alleged decision to stir the pot between them.

Leah Messer is currently mom to three girls, and while she isn’t currently involved in a romance, she continues to co-parent her 4-year-old daughter with her ex-husband Jeremy Calvert and her twins with ex-husband Corey Simms.

Simms is currently married to wife Miranda, and while Calvert was engaged to Brooke Wehr, the couple is believed to have split in February amid allegations of cheating.

Leah Messer and Jenelle Evans have feuded in the past, and the reality star and mother of three has also taken aim at MTV. As fans of Teen Mom 2 will recall, Leah Messer put the network on blast last year after they allegedly edited her to look like a bad mom.

After an episode of the show featured Leah Messer allowing her daughter to eat out of a sugar packet and later showed her twins begging for breakfast before school, Leah Messer took to Twitter to complain about the network’s alleged manipulation.

“It’s so sad how the person behind the editing can even live a happy life by editing to manipulate the audience watching. It makes me feel like my story just isn’t enough,” Leah Messer wrote in response to a fan’s tweet, which questioned why she would continue to appear on the show after being “bashed.”

“It hurts to feel betrayed by the ones I thought I could trust with my story. It goes to show you how ‘the entertainment world’ really is,” she continued. “I hope to continue to share my story but I refuse to allow it to be twisted for the benefit of a network!”

Leah Messer might have threatened to quit the show, but when it came time to reunite with the cameras, she continued to share her story.

