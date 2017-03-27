‘DWTS’ Romance Rumors: Bonner Bolton And Sharna Burgess Dating Buzz Swirls

Season 24 of Dancing With the Stars has just gotten started, and there is already talk of a potential DWTS romance brewing. The chemistry was immediately noticeable when Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess first met and a moment that went viral during the premiere sparked rumors that they are already dating. Are Bonner and Sharna romantically involved with one another?

The introduction package for Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess during the Dancing With the Stars premiere showed that the DWTS pro dancer blushed when she first met her Season 24 partner, and he was immediately smitten as well. Sharna and Bonner clearly have connected quite well, and that connection did not escape the judges or the viewers during the premiere. Adding to the buzz was an incidental moment between the two that went viral when his hand landed on a rather intimate area of hers while another interview was taking place.

Despite all of the sparks and chemistry, Bonner and Sharna insist that they are not dating. Bolton and Burgess talked with Entertainment Tonight and said that they are focusing on their partnership on the dance floor, not a romantic relationship. The Dancing With the Stars pair acknowledge that they do have a great chemistry, but an insider says that at least at this point, there is nothing more than a show partnership taking place.

Could Sharna and Bonner become the next big Dancing With the Stars romance? When each of them was asked by ET correspondent Cameron Mathison if they are single, both Bolton and Burgess confirmed that they are not currently dating anybody else. While DWTS fans may remember that she had been in a long-term relationship throughout much of her time with the series, that relationship ended some months back, so she is indeed single.

There’s nothing that Dancing With the Stars fans love more than a good showmance, and it seems clear that in Season 24, all eyes will be on Bonner and Sharna. They not only are both single and working together, but they definitely seem to be smitten with one another. Us Weekly shares that Bolton and Burgess were spotted looking cozy with one another recently at the Cowboy Palace Saloon and the two DWTS cast members do speak very highly of one another.

Will this potential DWTS showmance turn into nothing substantial, much like what happened in earlier pairings like with Val Chmerkovskiy and some of his partners, for example, or will Bonner’s potential crush go unrequited, like what happened between Alek Skarlatos and Emma Slater a while back? On the other hand, some Dancing With the Stars showmances do turn into full-fledged romances and Kym Johnson Herjavec is a great example of that, having married her former DWTS partner Robert Herjavec last year.

Given how electric things looked between Burgess and Bolton during the Season 24 DWTS premiere, chances are good that the rumors will continue to swirl as things progress this spring. Showmance rumors often help a pair in their quest to stick around for a while, so whether Sharna and Bonner are or aren’t actually interested in the possibility of something romantic, they likely will continue to play coy and let their fans “ship” them like crazy.

As different as these two Dancing With the Stars partners may seem, Burgess and Bolton do appear to be getting along quite well and say that they have a lot in common with one another. Even if the two “Team Denim N Diamonds” members aren’t dating now, DWTS fans wonder if one thing will lead to another as the season progresses. Bonner and Sharna got off to a great start in the Season 24 premiere, and they may well be contenders for the mirror-ball trophy this spring.

Do you think that Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess will end up dating or will all of their chemistry stay on the DWTS dance floor? “Team Denim N Diamonds” fans need to call 1-800-868-3401 to keep their favorite Dancing With the Stars pair in contention for the win this spring, and everybody will be anxious to see just what comes next for Bonner and Sharna as Season 24 continues.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]