‘Teen Mom OG’ Farrah Abraham Says Amber Portwood Should Lose Custody Of Leah

Farrah Abraham and Amber Portwood are in a serious feud and neither party is willing to offer a truce.

Teen Mom Farrah Abraham claims that Amber should not be trusted with young children, including her daughter, Leah. Farrah went on to state that Gary Shirley should be awarded full custody of Portwood’s daughter. Abraham added that Amber’s fiancé, Matt Baier should never be alone with Amber’s 7-year-old daughter.

“Gary should have full custody of Leah,” Farrah said. “Both of them are not to be trusted with children, evidently so.”

According to Radar Online, Abraham’s latest accusation comes after she claims Amber invited her to her wedding to Matt in an attempt to grab media attention.

“I want nothing to do with their criminal behavior or lying evil groups of people they associate with. I’m happy both the scam artists can be a happily married criminal couple.”

Farrah’s boyfriend, Simon Saran told Abraham they should consider going to the wedding because “they haven’t been to a circus in a while.”

Amber and Farrah got into an altercation after Abraham’s said that Matt looked like a pedophile on Teen Mom OG reunion special.

“F*** that f***ing b****!” Portwood yelled just before slapping Farrah.

“Shut your f***ing mouth! Don’t call my f***ing man a pedophile!”

Farrah’s father tried to hold Amber back, Matt pushed him into the audience, which forced the Teen Mom OG stars to come face to face.

“Michael, do you want to call police on the criminals? Because they need to go to jail,” Farrah asked her father as security escorted Amber and Matt off the stage.

The physical fight came to fruition after Simon bashed Amber and Matt in a series of social media post.

Their beef with each other didn’t have to get physical. Abraham reached out to Portwood, urging her not to marry Matt. Apparently, Baier reached out to Farrah first, but she wasn’t interested, so he “settled” for Amber.

In May, Portwood was given joint legal custody of Leah. Gary Shirley will retain primary physical custody, while Portwood must pay $1,200 per month in child support. Amber has fought for joint custody of Leah since she was released from jail in 2013.

Farrah Abraham Slams Amber Portwood's Wedding Invite https://t.co/y2bWhbtKXT pic.twitter.com/jJKSUtsubK — Sarah Williams (@sarahsexynews) March 27, 2017

According to The Hollywood Gossip, Farrah doesn’t appreciate being used to get media attention. Teen Mom OG fans were shocked to learn Amber planned to invite all her the MTV reality TV show castmates to her wedding. Many felt that she was trying to bury the hatchet by inviting Farrah to her wedding, but Abraham didn’t see it that way.

Farrah used Amber’s upcoming wedding to bash the Teen Mom OG star. She felt that Portwood was using her to grab the media’s attention. And that’s not all, Abraham thinks the judge made a bad call by awarding Amber joint custody of Leah.

“Amber cannot be trusted around small children. The judge made a bad decision by giving her joint custody of Leah. Gary should have full custody of their daughter.”

What’s worse is Farrah added that she felt that Matt should never be alone with Leah and she worried that Amber would allow him the opportunity to hurt Leah. As for how Matt would hurt Leah, Farrah didn’t say. She called him a criminal and accused him of being a liar and scam artist.

As for Farrah Abahram, she and boyfriend Simon stated they have no plans to attend Amber and Matt’s wedding and hopes Amber will stop using her to keep her name in the media.

Teen Mom OG fans, do you think Amber Portwood is a bad mother like Farrah Abraham claimed? Do you think Farrah and Simon will attend Matt and Amber’s wedding?

Teen Mom OG Season 7 returns to MTV on April 17.

[Featured Image by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images]