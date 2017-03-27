‘Teen Mom 2’s’ Kailyn Lowry Claps Back At Twitter Haters

Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry has gotten her fair share of hate for her parenting skills and, well, everything else about her. Being a young mom with a hit reality show means that all of your parenting highs and lows and broadcasted for the world to see, and some fans aren’t shy about expressing their negative feelings toward Kailyn Lowry via social media. But the pregnant mother of three decided to take to Twitter to clap back at a rude fan instead of taking it.

Lowry responded “Oh good one” with a smiling crying emoji after a viewer of the Teen Mom 2 franchise let the reality star and author know she thought she looked homeless.

When a fan of Kailyn Lowry’s tweeted that she wanted to go to Wal-Mart with the star, she laughed off the previous mean comment by telling her true fan that she probably looked too homeless to go out with.

The exchange took place on Kailyn’s official Twitter account.

Oh good one ???????????? https://t.co/zo3vaIZtTf — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) March 27, 2017

Omg no. I look homeless https://t.co/By1c5GIwbM — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) March 26, 2017

Evidently, being a famous teen mom sometimes means having to deal with fans who aren’t exactly happy with all of your decisions. But at least Kailyn Lowry can laugh off some of the comments and not take them to heart. Still, being accessible to fans 24/7 via social media must be exhausting for any modern star as negativity is sent directly to their accounts without a filter.

While some might ignore a rude comment, it’s good that Kailyn is sticking up for herself and showing a sense of humor about the whole thing.

Recently, Kailyn Lowry had a few haters show up at a signing for her new book, Hustle and Heart. Two women appeared to have their photo taken with Kailyn wearing T-shirts they had made that read “Team Javi Puta,” referring to Kailyn’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

The shirts even included a still from an episode of Teen Mom 2 in which Javi and Kailyn got into a fight when discussing their 3-year-old son, Lincoln.

The in-person haters tweeted their photo to Javi, who initially laughed at the shirts. However, he then added that it wasn’t cool of them to come to her book signing just to harass her.

He weighed in on Twitter.

“At the end of the day that isn’t cool. That’s my sons mother. We’ve put everything behind us to raise our son the right way,” he said.

Kailyn Lowry has been getting her fair share of attention lately due to her pregnancy with a mystery man’s baby. Amid a tumultuous divorce from husband Javi Marroquin, which was partially documented on Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry announced she was pregnant with her third child and that her ex was not the father.

There is some speculation that Kailyn Lowry actually got pregnant while she was still married to Javi, which has made many fans lose respect for her in their eyes.

Speculation continues that both parties may have cheated on one another during the tail end of their marriage.

Since then, Kailyn has been keeping mum about the paternity of her new little bundle of joy with fans hanging on to every nugget that might reveal a clue as to who the baby daddy might be. Rumors are swirling that Kailyn Lowry will reveal his identity in a new third book, for which she’s already inked a deal.

Kailyn Lowry and Javi have both moved on from their failed marriage. Javi Marroquin is now dating Real World alum Madison Walls.

While Kailyn has revealed that she isn’t in a relationship with her third child’s father, there is speculation that she is in a relationship with a woman, her longtime friend Becky Hayter. The rumor sparked thanks to a few photos that have appeared on Twitter where the two appear quite cozy.

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Images]