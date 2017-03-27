‘American Horror Story’ Season 7: White House Won’t Like Sarah Paulson As Trump

American Horror Story Season 7 will have an election theme. It will feature the 2016 U.S. presidential election, as FX CEO John Landgraf earlier said that the series “confronts our deepest fears with unmatched suspense and style.” Actress Sarah Paulson has expressed her willingness to play the 45th U.S. president, who is most likely to be a character in the upcoming. Now, if it really happens, the White House may not be highly impressed with a woman playing Donald Trump‘s character.

Paulson is no stranger to playing real-life characters. In fact, she won an Emmy for The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, where she played American prosecutor Marcia Clark. She was asked on Sunday who would play Donald Trump’s character in the next season. Instead of taking any male actor’s name, she said she would like to play Trump’s character herself. AHS mastermind Ryan Murphy, who is known for unique perspectives on most issues, might think of having a woman to play Trump.

It is unlikely that American Horror Story Season 7 will launch a direct attack on Donald Trump or any other presidential candidate, for that matter. AHS veteran Denis O’Hare said Ryan would rather work in metaphors than having a direct attack. He believes it will be more interesting and powerful than saying things directly. Sarah Paulson said there would be prosthetics involved, if she is supposed to play Donald Trump. She called it an acting challenge to play the president. Even though she told The Hollywood Reporter that she would like to play Trump’s character, it is not yet confirm if Trump, or his political rival Hillary Clinton, would feature in the series. Ryan said in February that Trump’s character might feature in the next season. He said later in another interview that both Trump’s and Clinton’s characters might appear as cameos.

Sarah Paulson is not the only female actor whose name is linked to Trump’s character in the next season of American Horror Story. Hollywood veteran Kathy Bates was rumored to be playing the U.S. president in Season 7. However, she has dismissed the rumor in an interview. Now, the White House may not like the fact that female actors are speculated to play Donald Trump’s character. We know it because of the way it reacted earlier to Melissa McCarthy playing White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live.

McCarthy’s spoof of Spicer did not go too well for the White House. According to a top Trump donor, the U.S. president does not like it when his people are made to look “weak.” While McCarthy’s portrayal became hugely popular among viewers, the comment that indicated that Spicer looked “weak” because a woman played his character made it controversial. According to Politico, the White House’s internal discomfort about the SNL spoof was evident, since Trump maintained an “uncharacteristic Twitter silence” about McCarthy’s portrayal of the press secretary. According to sources, Spicer and his allies thought a woman playing his character would be “damaging.”

If American Horror Story Season 7 has Sarah Paulson, or any other female actor, play Donald Trump’s character, the U.S. president might not remain silence on Twitter anymore. Known for his expressive nature on most subjects, Trump might wonder why the makers would like a woman to play his character.

