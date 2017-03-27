Gwen Stefani Caught Flirting With ‘The Voice’ Contestants, Blake Says ‘Enough’!

Gwen Stefani was caught flirting with a contestant on Tuesday night’s episode of The Voice. Was she trying to make boyfriend and fellow coach Blake Shelton jealous?

According to the Daily Mail, Shelton acted like he was jealous after Stefani made a few flirtatious comments about Chris Blue.

“I don’t even know if I was listening to your voice because I was so mesmerized by your body,” Stefani said after Blue’s performance.

A shocked Shelton quickly responded with “Hey what the!” while Stefani tried to backtrack, saying “I don’t mean it like that!”

Adam Levine then told Stefani that she should probably just move on, but she just made everything worse by trying to explain herself.

“I had a hard time focusing because you kept distracting me,” she added.

“What’s your problem, man — what’s your problem?” Shelton joked.

Blue quickly apologized to the country crooner and assured him that he doesn’t want to stir up any trouble.

“By the way, I hope you’re not available to steal because I’ll probably lose my girlfriend,” Shelton added.

The flirting jokes didn’t end there. After Shelton mimicked how Gwen Stefani would eagerly press her buzzer to get Blue on her team, Stefani said she’d like to see his performance again.

“I’m sure you do!” Levine laughed.

“That is enough!” Shelton replied.

ET Online report that Stefani appeared to enjoy the back and forth and later got herself into more trouble after RJ Collins’ song. Stefani said she was surprised that Collins was only 18-years-old and told him that he looked like a man.

Levine was quick to pick up on the comment and said, “Once again, here we go.”

Shelton avoided the comment. Instead, he praised Collins’ opponent during the battle round and said Blue would likely make it all the way to the finale. In the end, Alicia Keys picked Blue to advance, sending Collins packing.

Blue is grateful to be on Keys’ team. Apart from working with the award-winning singer, he was also excited to meet Keys’ mentor this season, DJ Khaled. Blue also had a little extra incentive for the battle round and gained confidence from the fact that his fiancée beat cancer.

Meanwhile, Shelton also experienced a little flirting, but not with a contestant. Shelton shared a special moment with his mentor, Luke Bryan, which included a kiss on the head.

“We may need a moment,” he told the camera crew after the hug and kiss.

Although Shelton and Stefani were clearly joking around, ET Online is reporting that the No Doubt alum was worried about working alongside Shelton on The Voice. Stefani took a break from the hit show the past two seasons and didn’t know how her romance would play out in front of the cameras.

“I feel like when we were coming back this season, I was a little nervous,” she admitted. “I was like, ‘This is going to be weird!’ But, you know, the show is so real. All it is is us just being there and being us. So, it’s been really fun.”

@theellenshow @nickelodeon #loveher #luckytoknowher #winner gx #kidschoiceawards2017 gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Mar 11, 2017 at 7:37pm PST

Stefani’s comments came during her appearance at the Kids’ Choice Awards. The pop star brought her three boys along for the event while Shelton was busy performing in San Diego. Stefani wore a slime green mini-skirt for the event and helped present the award for the Favorite Animated Movie in 2016.

Stefani shared numerous photos from the event on social media and the entire family appeared to have a blast.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have not said anything about her flirtatious comments on The Voice, which airs Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC. Check out Gwen get mesmerized in the clip below.

[Featured Image by NBC]