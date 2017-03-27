‘Supernatural’s’ Jared Padalecki And Wife Welcome Baby No. 3: It’s A Girl!

Supernatural star Jared Padalecki is a father for the third time. He and his wife, Genevieve Cortese Padalecki, welcomed baby number three into the world on St. Patrick’s Day. It’s a girl, making it the first daughter for the celebrity couple.

The SPN Family has been waiting impatiently to hear the news about the new arrival. Five months ago, Padalecki shared that he and his wife were expecting baby number three on Live with Kelly, as the Inquisitr previously shared. Fans instantly took to Twitter and Facebook to share the excitement, with many hoping that it would be a girl for them. They already have two boys, Tom and Shep.

Fans joked that Padalecki and his wife had to have a third when hearing that Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles and his wife were expecting twins. The twins arrived safely at the end of 2016, a boy and a girl. The two already had a daughter, giving them two girls and a boy for their brood. Fans wanted Padalecki to have a girl to even up the numbers between them. Now, fans say that Misha Collins and his wife need to have a third child to match!

The Supernatural couple announced that they were having a girl a few weeks ago. Again, an announcement was made on social media for their followers to see. Instantly, they received congratulations from their fans.

Baby Padalecki was born on March 17, although the birth was only just announced on March 27 through Cortese Padalecki’s Instagram and Twitter feeds. The name was very clear on the beautiful, clipped keychains that were part of the clearly professional shoot, Odette Elliot Padalecki. The keychains were by Pop & Suki, with money going to the Human Rights Campaign and Planned Parenthood.

Odette is of French origin and was the name of the princess in the ballet Swan Lake. It is not a highly popular name, but a beautiful one fit for the “Padaprincess” as she has been nicknamed in Supernatural groups.

Jared Padalecki shared the news about the birth of his daughter on Facebook. The news is now trending across social media, as Supernatural fans congratulate the two. Padalecki made most of his statement about the heart-shaped keychains that are “(very) limited edition” for “two of [Genevieve’s] favorite causes.”

The comments on Padalecki’s Facebook page were taken up with those against Planned Parenthood, leading to many Supernatural fans coming to his defense. The comment section of this post wasn’t the time or place for debating about Planned Parenthood, according to fans.

While I'm waiting for baby Padalecki I launched another baby of my own. Please check out my Instagram! ???????? https://t.co/wJ7b9J9Y6P pic.twitter.com/HCgikbkE84 — Genevieve Padalecki (@realGpad) March 7, 2017

It wouldn’t be the first time that comments have overshadowed the birth announcement. When Ackles shared the names of his twins, fans instantly took to questioning them. They aren’t traditional names, but Ackles shared the reason behind them, specifically Zeppelin.

The two main Supernatural actors are not the only ones to welcome new babies into the world recently. Felicia Day, who played Charlie on the show, also shared that she was pregnant and had a baby girl earlier this year. The 37-year-old actress gave birth of her first child just three weeks after sharing the news that she was pregnant, according to Hollywood Life. The baby is named Calliope Maeve and is all Day really talks about on social media (including laws regarding pregnancy and maternity).

Now that the news about baby Padalecki is out, fans can expect far more on social media about them. The two like to share their lives with their fans, creating a real SPN Family. The hashtag #WelcomeOdette is being used by fans to group their congratulations together for the Padaleckis to find them easily.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]