‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Shares A Photo Of Her New Home

Jenelle Evans shared some exciting news with her fans on Instagram on Sunday.

Ahead of the conclusion of the second half of Teen Mom 2 Season 7, Jenelle Evans took to Instagram and posted a photo of her and her fiancé David Eason’s new home.

“[I] cannot wait to start another new chapter with you and our family!” Jenelle Evans wrote in the caption of the photo, along with the hashtag, “Home Sweet Home.”

“After about 8 months of hard work clearing land, getting stung by bees, blistering up our hands, etc…. our [Forever Home] is finally here!!!!” she continued. “Still a lot more work to do on the inside and out but glad we decided to make this big decision and couldn’t be any happier!!!”

Jenelle Evans and David Eason began dating in 2015 and moved in together almost immediately. Then, after telling People Magazine in March of last year that they were taking things slow and not thinking of marriage or babies, Jenelle Evans announced her pregnancy.

In August of last year, Jenelle Evans confirmed she was expecting on Instagram with a photo of her sizable baby bump and revealed she was about four months pregnant. Days later, she showed off her baby bump on the red carpet at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, which she attended with her boyfriend.

Around the time of her announcement, the reality star confirmed her plans to build a home and posted social media photos of her land.

Jenelle Evans has been accused of having a deadbeat boyfriend who doesn’t work but months ago, she claimed David Eason was a “hard worker” and insisted that he pays his own bills.

“He’s a very hard worker, and I love that about him,” Jenelle Evans said during her interview with People Magazine. “He doesn’t care about me making money, or how much I get, he still pays his own bills, and he still gives me money for rent and everything, which I’ve never had any boyfriend do!”

“Jace absolutely loves him, [he] always wants to be around him,” Evans continued. “And he has an 8-year-old daughter that comes and spends the weekends along with Jace, so they get along very well and everyone is just really happy.”

According to Jenelle Evans, her main priority is her family and staying together with David Eason and their children.

“I even said on camera, I said: ‘I’ll be miserable for the rest of my life as long as I have my family together,'” she said. “But honestly, it’s really about being happy, and if you’re not happy, your kids aren’t going to happy, and that’s the most important thing.”

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have one child together, daughter Ensley, 2 months, and they each have two older children, as well. As fans of Teen Mom 2 will recall, Jenelle Evans is the mom to 7-year-old son Jace from her past relationship with Andrew Lewis and to 2-year-old Kaiser from her previous relationship with ex-fiance Nathan Griffith. As for Eason, he has a young son and older daughter from his past relationships.

Jenelle Evans is currently in the midst of a custody battle for her oldest child, Jace, who has been living with her mother since shortly after his birth. However, while Jace doesn’t live with her full-time, Jenelle Evans is allowed regular visits.

To see more of Jenelle Evans, David Eason, and their family, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo Tv.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]