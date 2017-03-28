Former ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Contestant Shot In Houston

Brandy Rusher, a former contestant on “America’s Next Top Model,” was a victim of gun violence on Sunday evening. The 32-year-old was shot at the Haverstock Hills apartment complex near Houston, TX. Rusher is currently listed in critical condition at a Houston area hospital. Two other people involved in the tragic incident have died. One of the dead is Rusher’s younger brother Wayne, who was 31-years-old, and the other deceased is Rusher’s boyfriend who was 32-years-old. Besides Rusher, there were three others who were shot and are also in the hospital. Those victims range in age from 16-years-old to 47-years-old.

According to People, the suspects in the shooting are still at large. The trio pulled up to the apartment complex in a white four-door vehicle and one of them began shooting people with a semiautomatic rifle. The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time, but according to reports, the suspects were arguing with the victims before the shooting.

Brandy Rusher was a contestant on Season 4 of “America’s Next Top Model.” Season 4 aired in 2005 and was the first season to take place in Los Angeles. Rusher was only 19-years-old when she appeared on the reality show. She was sent home at the end of episode three after the judges decided she didn’t have what it takes to be the winner of the competition. “America’s Next Top Model” is hosted by supermodel Tyra Banks. Banks not only hosts the show, but is also the creator and executive producer. The 43-year-old beauty also serves as one of the judges, alongside other models and fashion designers.

“America’s Next Top Model” has been on the air since 2003. The long running reality show has had it’s share of drama and scandal throughout the years. The show has bounced around to different networks, and even lost Banks as a host for a short time. Singer Rita Ora took over the hosting duties for one season, but it was announced earlier this month that Banks is coming back. The original hostess seems more than thrilled to be back and she shared her excitement on her Twitter account, tweeting that she missed her baby (referring to “America’s Next Top Model.”

When Brandy Rusher was on “America’s Next Top Model,” Naima Mora was crowned the winner. Mora was the one on Season 4 who had it in her to beat out 13 other gorgeous women. Since winning the show, Mora has appeared in a wide array of fashion magazines throughout the world. She has also wrote a book and appeared in an independent movie and some music videos. Mora, who is from Detroit, has a twin sister and the duo have worked together on several occasions.

As far as what Rusher has been doing since she left the show over 10 years, the aspiring model continues to live in Houston, TX with her friends and family. The single mother was working as a hair dresser before the senseless crime occurred. She has one child, a young son who isn’t even 1-year-old yet.

There have been no other recent updates on the condition of Brandy Rusher or the other three shooting victims. Tyra Banks has not yet made any comments about the incident and neither has anyone from “America’s Next Top Model.” The police in Houston are actively looking for the three suspects and many people from the area have been speaking out about gun violence and what needs to be done to put it all to a an end. Family of the victims are asking for prayers.

[Image by Brandy N. Rusher/Facebook]