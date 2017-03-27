Jodie Sweetin Uncovers Shocking Realization About Ex-Fiance Justin Hodak

Fuller House star Jodie Sweetin has split from ex-fiancé Justin Hodak. It turns out that the couple was having problems in their relationship that just surfaced.

According to People on Friday, March 24, Jodie Sweetin and her fiancé Justin Hodak have split. Sweetin’s rep has confirmed the news to the publication. The two met through mutual friends and announced their engagement in January 2016 after two years of dating.

“We can confirm that actress Jodie Sweetin and her fiancé Justin Hodak have ended their relationship. She appreciates everyone’s understanding for their need for privacy at this time.”

Unfortunately, Sweetin won’t get any privacy anytime soon. Reports surfaced that the actress called 911 when her ex-fiancé ran out of her house threatening to kill himself. The scary incident could land him in prison, according to TMZ. Authorities revealed Sweetin said Justin Hodak was “out of control” and they had a “nuclear fight” which caused her to end their engagement. She revealed that Hodak threatened to kill himself and she feared he was in danger.

Cops arrived on the scene and spoke to Jodie, who told them he kept a gun in one of the bedrooms. Cops retrieved the gun and looked into Justin’s history, and found out he was a felon. Possessing a gun is illegal in the state of California. Justin returned home shortly where the police were waiting for him. They arrested him inside his house and he was held on $20,000 bail, but he was released a few hours later.

Radar Online originally reported last year that Hodak served a nine-month sentence inside a California prison back in 1999, according to recent court documents. The 40-year-old was convicted of “drugs and stolen property charges” according to California Department of Corrects Public Information Officer Bill Sessa.

After committing a parole violation, Justin was sent back to prison from January to March 2001, according to Sessa.

“Jodie is going to be red-faced with embarrassment when this gets out!” an alleged insider told the online tabloid.

This would have been Sweetin’s fourth marriage. She previously split from her third husband, Martin Coyle, back in June of 2013 after one year of marriage. They share one daughter together, Beatrix Carlin Sweetin-Coyle.

She was also married to Cody Herpin, a film transportation coordinator, whom she split from in 2010. They share an eight-year-old daughter, Zoie. She married her first husband Shaun Holguin when she was just 20 years old. They split four years later.

Jodie has been clean from drugs and alcohol for several years. The former child star has battled both addictions. She penned a 2009 memoir called unSweetined, in which she documented her journey of drugs and alcohol that began following the ending of Full House. In the book, she admitted that she snorted cocaine and did crystal meth before giving anti-drug speeches at colleges across the country.

The actress’s struggle with alcohol and crystal meth has been well documented over the years. She has been open and honest about both her addiction and sobriety.

But, Sweetin is sober nowadays. In addition to appearing on Fuller House, she competed on Season 22 of Dancing With the Stars. Sweetin opened up about her five years of sobriety on the cover of People last year. The 34-year-old also talked about reprising her role as a guest speaker at colleges.

“My life is amazing. I will have five years [of sobriety] in March. It’s given me a lot of gratitude. I speak about my experience growing up in the entertainment business, what my life was like after, some of the struggles and things I went through and where my life is today. It’s a story with a message of second chances and turning things around and being able to overcome adversity.”

[Featured image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]