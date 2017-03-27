Seattle Seahawks Rumors: Team Statement On Trevone Boykin Arrest, New NFL Rumors

Seattle Seahawks rumors now include targeting a quarterback in the 2017 NFL Draft. When backup QB Trevone Boykin got arrested early Monday morning (March 27), it became very obvious that the Seahawks might begin looking for a new quarterback to join Russell Wilson on the roster. The team has now released a statement that conveys the negative view they are taking on the entire situation.

“We are aware of the situation involving Trevone Boykin. We are still gathering information and are disappointed.”

This is the type of Seahawks news that fans dread hearing about, especially when it involves a star player. Boykin isn’t considered a star by any means, but he certainly had a fan following in Seattle. The term “expendable” could now be used, though, if general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll don’t like what they heard from the police and media.

A report by NBC Sports broke down what took place early Monday morning when Trevone Boykin was a passenger in a vehicle leaving a Dallas-area bar. The car he was riding in backed into a bar, injuring five people at the scene. The driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. As for Boykin, he was arrested on marijuana possession and public intoxication charges.

Trevone Boykin’s stats are pretty pedestrian, as he has only appeared in six regular season games. In that time, Boykin has completed 13-of-18 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown. He does have a decent quarterback rating of 91.2 but made most of his noise during 2016 preseason games.

Following the 2015 college football season, the Seattle Seahawks signed Trevone Boykin as an undrafted free agent. Boykin’s contract is worth $1.635 million over three years, giving him a base salary of $540,000 in 2017 and then $630,000 in 2018. Following an arrest in college, Boykin might have seen his stock in the 2016 NFL Draft negatively affected.

A previous report by ESPN relays information about the first Trevone Boykin arrest. The TCU quarterback was arrested and charged with assaulting a patrol officer (third-degree felony). He ended up getting suspended for the Alamo Bowl (TCU vs. Oregon), bringing an abrupt end to his college football career. Boykin also faced charges of resisting arrest and public intoxication.

In this case, Boykin was involved in a scuffle within the bar, striking a bar employee before getting removed. San Antonio police officers arrived and in conjunction with the bar bouncers tried to end the fight that had moved outside. After getting pulled away from the situation by friends, it was reported that Boykin charged the officers, swinging and making contact with the face of an officer.

This past incident could have a large effect on whether the Seattle Seahawks rumors turn from giving him a second chance to simply cutting Trevone Boykin. While he definitely serves an important role for the team, the negative publicity that Boykin’s arrest has brought the franchise might not go over well. The NFL reacts harshly to criminal activities since Roger Goodell took over as commissioner, so a league suspension could also be coming.

There are certainly some notable quarterbacks available in free agency around the NFL. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, there have even been Seattle Seahawks rumors about the team showing interest in former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Would the team be willing to offer him the job as a backup QB to Russell Wilson? Would Kaepernick even want to take that deal? Other names that could be available include Tony Romo of the Dallas Cowboys and Johnny Manziel of the Cleveland Browns.

This is still considered a developing situation, as more details are expected to come out from the incident that took place in Texas. The end result will certainly lead to more Seattle Seahawks rumors, especially if the team feels that it is simply time to cut Trevone Boykin loose and not worry about an NFL suspension stemming from the criminal charges.

