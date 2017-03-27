Is Ben Affleck A Terrible Lover? Jennifer Lopez Hints He Lacks Bedroom Skills

Before Ben Affleck married Jennifer Garner in 2005, there was Bennifer. They were the hottest Hollywood couple in the early 2000s.

It’s been almost 15 years since Affleck and Lopez called it quits, and Jennifer is opening up about her relationship — including subtly dissing Ben’s love making skills, Life & Style reported.

On Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen asked Lopez who was better in bed: singers, musicians, or actors.

“I have to say that, in my limited experience, anybody involved in music, so I would say singers and dancers,” Jennifer said.

After realizing that she didn’t have to answer the question, she laughed and said, “I could have pleaded the fifth on that one!”

Lopez hinted that Affleck may not be good in bed, compared to her singer and musicians former flames. And, Lopez was not done throwing shade at Ben, either.

Jennifer revealed that she was the one responsible for his fashion makeover during the two-years relationship. She explained that he was open to any and all suggestions when it came to fashion and changing his hair style.

“I did say, ‘You’re a movie star, you should wear a suit, you should do this with your hair.’ He was into it. He didn’t do anything he didn’t want to do.”

Lopez added, “He had some good fashion moments when he was with me.”

Jennifer said that they didn’t try to have a public relationship with Ben, it just happened. And if she could do it all over again, she would.

“We just happened to be together at the birth of the tabloids. I would do it all over again, I think. I really would. Even the relationship part. I just feel like everything is part of your story and your journey and is meant to be and helps you grow if you’re willing to look at it, and I’m willing to look.”

Ben revealed to E Online that he keeps in touch with Lopez. He admitted that he still cares for her and he keeps up with her. He explained they don’t rely on each other for advice but they are “in contact.”

“We don’t have the kind of relationship where she relies on me for advice, but we do have the kind of relationship where there’ll be an e-mail saying, ‘Oh, your movie looks great.’ I remember when she got American Idol. I said, ‘This was really smart. Good luck,'” Ben said of Jennifer.

After Jennifer and Ben broke up, Lopez said their relationship ending was her first big heartbreak. They broke up weeks before they were supposed to get married in 2004. Even though they weren’t meant to get married, the former couple kept in touch with each other.

“Let me clear this up. I am not with Drake.”

Jennifer told Andy that she is currently single. She isn’t interested in complicating her life with a relationship and she is happy with her relationship with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

“Marc and I are good how we are right now,” Jennifer stated.

“There’s a reason we’re not together, but we’re great friends. And we’re parents together. We’re even working on a Spanish album together.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were one of the biggest Hollywood couples in the early 2000s. Everyone followed everything they did and their heartbreaking break up shocked the world.

Do you think Jennifer meant to imply that Ben Affleck is not good in bed? Are you surprised that they have kept in contact with each other after their breakup?

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]