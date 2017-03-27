Blake Shelton Reportedly Ready To Propose To Gwen Stefani On ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton is allegedly ready to propose to Gwen Stefani – and what better way to do it than on The Voice? Not only did their romance begin on the hit singing competition but it continues to heat up this season.

According to Refinery 29, Shelton’s love for Stefani was on full display in the latest coaches’ outtakes. In the video, Shelton and Stefani share some playful chiding before Alicia Keys asks if he will pop the big question on the show.

“Would that make you feel weird, Gwen?” Shelton asks the No Doubt alum.

“That would be my dream come true!” Stefani says after a hearty laugh.

Stefani wouldn’t be the only one happy about a nationally televised proposal. Fans would go absolutely crazy if Shelton asked Stefani to marry him on The Voice, not to mention how big the ratings would be.

While we wait to see if a proposal is in the cards, ET Online reports that Adam Levine sat down with Howard Stern and dished on Shelton’s surprising romance. While Levine admitted that he never saw their relationship coming, he believes they are right for each other.

“If you had told me Gwen Stefani was going to be with Blake Shelton, I would have told you were out of your f**king mind,” he told Stern. “But it’s so wrong, that it’s right.”

The Maroon 5 frontman is grateful that Shelton’s romance hasn’t affected their bromance on The Voice. He did, however, admit that things are a little different on set when Stefani and Shelton are around.

“It’s super crazy, you think to yourself — you’re sitting in these chairs, and you’re like, ‘They’re having sex with each other,'” he shared. “It’s weird. It’s like a dynamic shift, because you’re just, like, it’s wild.”

Stern then suggested that the timing of their romance was bad because of their respective divorces. Blake Shelton split with Miranda Lambert and Stefani divorced Gavin Rossdale months before they started dating. For Levine, the timing of their romance isn’t an issue.

Instead, Levine believes that it’s hard to control the timing of love. “I think they found each other at a really interesting time in their lives. I see it as a beautiful thing,” he added. “Good for them. And I think that love is a good, wonderful thing.”

Although their romance is a hot issue, Stefani and Shelton aren’t afraid to poke fun at each other on the show. In fact, People reports that Stefani recently dug up some old pictures of Shelton and shared them with the world on social media.

One of the photos features Shelton as a young man grinning underneath a mullet-style hairdo. “#newprofilepic,” Stefani captioned the image.

Stefani recently gushed about her relationship with Shelton during an interview with Seth Meyers. Stefani called Shelton a “happy” and “amazing” person and seemed thrilled about working alongside him on The Voice.

Thanku @glamourmag Gx #powerful #inspired A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Nov 15, 2016 at 9:29pm PST

Of course, their relationship isn’t totally free of drama. Radar Online reports that Shelton was boozing the night away while Stefani was in New York with Meyers, despite the strict alcohol-free diet Stefani put him on.

The country crooner was spotted purchasing alcohol at a liquor store while Stefanie was thousands of miles away. Shelton reportedly agreed to abstain from drinking, which led to a massive amount of weight loss.

“When Gwen is away, Blake seems to play! Or, at the very least, take a few cheat days,” an insider shared after the incident.

Shelton and Stefani have not commented on their plans together or Shelton’s problems with alcohol.

New episodes of The Voice air Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.

Tell us! Do you think Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will be engaged by the end of this season of The Voice? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by NBC]