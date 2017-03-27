E3 2017 Updates: Nintendo Going ‘Big,’ Xbox Games To Have More Time On Stage

The Electronic Entertainment Expo is still a few months away, but updates regarding what gamers can expect from major players in the video game industry are already pouring in. Xbox and Nintendo, for instance, are already teasing what they have up their sleeves for the June 2017 convention.

The president of Nintendo America, Reggie Fils-Aime, in a recent Fox News interview (as cited by VG24/7), talked about the company’s plans for E3 2017.

“E3 is always a big time for Nintendo. We look at each E3 as a unique opportunity to tell our story,” he shared. “And we’re gonna have a big E3 this year.”

Adding that Nintendo at E3 2017 will feature a “variety of games,” Fils-Aime also noted the following.

“We will have experiences for… consumers will be able to attend the show for the very first time. So I’m not gonna tell you all of the various games and all of our little secrets for E3, but I can tell you that E3 is going to be a major opportunity for us to showcase not only Nintendo Switch, but also content coming to Nintendo 3DS.”

Meanwhile, Xbox fans can expect Microsoft to focus more on games that they will feature at the event. Phil Spencer, via a Twitter post, shared that he wants to give their games “more time on stage at E3.”

@mosTears I want to give our games more time on stage at E3, I sometimes feel like we rush telling the story of our games at E3. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) March 22, 2017

As for the video games that Microsoft could possibly highlight at E3 2017, Trusted Reviews shared that Forza Motorsport 7 might get an unveiling at the expo and then be slated for a September release. Halo fans could also have something to look forward to at E3 2017.

“A new Halo is a possibility, given that Halo 5 launched in October 2015, but maybe Halo 6 is being too optimistic,” the post explained.

“We wouldn’t turn our noses up at a Halo 3 remake, though. Plus, playing that iconic music inside the conference hall will guarantee E3 2017 gets off to a great start (bonus points for a choir and orchestra),” it added.

Microsoft will deviate from its usual E3 calendar as it is now expected to hold its E3 2017 presentation on a Sunday afternoon (June 11) instead of doing it on the Monday of the convention week, GameSpot explained. Microsoft’s latest hardware, the Project Scorpio, could also be present at E3, although there are also rumors suggesting that the Xbox maker might host a dedicated event to showcase the new console before the E3 2017 convention.

Other companies and game publishers have already announced certain titles that will take the E3 spotlight. Some of the confirmed games that will be present at E3 are Star Wars Battlefront 2, FIFA 18, and Need for Speed. Moreover, Game Rant reported that the upcoming event will also feature a demo ofFallout 4 VR, as confirmed by Pete Hines, Bethesda’s PR and marketing vice president. Furthermore, coming back to grace the E3 stage is EA Play of Electronic Arts.

This year’s E3, the “world’s premier event for computer, video and mobile games and related products,” will be held from June 13 to 15, according to its official website. For the first time in E3 history, Entertainment Software Association will be opening the doors to the public. In fact, the organizers released 15,000 tickets that went on sale last month.

