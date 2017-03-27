‘Teen Mom 2’ Chelsea Houska’s Husband Wants Some Alone Time With Their Baby Boy

Chelsea Houska wants to give her husband, Cole DeBoer, some alone time with their son, but unfortunately, the baby hasn’t been cooperating.

According to a series of new tweets, the Teen Mom 2 star is breastfeeding baby Watson and the feedings are so close together that she can’t leave him with her husband for very long.

“I feel like I can’t go anywhere or do anything since I’m nursing. Does this get easier? When do feedings get more spaced out?!” she asked her fans and followers on March 25.

“Should I try to just pump a lot to build a stash? Dad wants a little alone time with him but I can’t seem to sneak away at all,” Houska explained.

A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer got married at the end of last year, but because Houska was pregnant at the time, they were unable to celebrate as most do. They also seemingly skipped out on taking a honeymoon and now, it’s all about their life at home with their baby and Houska’s older child, daughter Aubree.

Although Chelsea Houska has been struggling to get time away from her son, her husband has been quite helpful and earlier this month, he accompanied Aubree to a dance at her school. Weeks later, Chelsea Houska applauded his support on Twitter.

“Cole took Aubree to see Matilda the musical while I’m home with Watson. And it’s times like these I am just SO grateful for that man,” Chelsea Houska wrote last week. “He has not only been amazing to me, but for Aubree…ugh. I’m so lucky.”

“In the words of Aubree, ‘It feels like we’ve just always had Cole.’ He has always treated her as his own [and] I will forever be thankful to him,” Houska added.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer began dating one another in 2014 and got engaged one year later. All the while, DeBoer proved himself to be step-dad material for Aubree and she made it clear that she was a fan of her mom’s partner.

A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Mar 3, 2017 at 5:17pm PST

“Honestly, there’s just no one that I’ve met that’s so respectful and just nice and I trust him, which is a big deal, because it’s hard for me to trust people or guys, mostly,” Chelsea Houska gushed during a 2015 interview with Us Weekly magazine. “And he’s so sweet, kind of like old-fashioned gentleman type of guy.”

As for Aubree, Houska continued, “He’s so good with her, and I seriously am not an emotional person, but I cry all the time because I’m so happy.”

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer haven’t said anything about having more children since welcoming their son Watson on January 25 but last year, a very short time before she announced she was expecting baby number two, she told People Magazine that she was open to the idea of having three more children, which means she may be hoping for two more now that she has a boy and a girl.

“I feel like I want three more, but everyone always looks at me crazy when I saw that, so maybe I’ll have one more and then we’ll decide exactly how many! I think I would want a boy somewhere in the mix,” she said at time.

In other Chelsea Houska news, her ex-boyfriend, Adam Lind, has become engaged to longtime girlfriend Stasia Huber, who has been seen frequently on Teen Mom 2.

To see more of Chelsea Houska, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]