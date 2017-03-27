Matt Roloff Of ‘Little People, Big World’ Slammed For Dating Manager

It was recently revealed that Matt Roloff of Litle People, Big World has a new girlfriend in his life. A lot of fans are happy that he has found love considering that Amy has already moved on and is dating someone new. Now, it turns out that some fans are bashing Matt due to who the new girlfriend is and their past together. Radar Online shared what fans are saying about Matt Roloff dating his manager.

‘Little People’ Love! Matt Roloff Reveals New Girlfriend After Ex Amy Moves On https://t.co/8vZr8teQwF pic.twitter.com/Pj65YmYsaR — MagazinAisle (@MagazinAisle) March 27, 2017

As the Inquisitr previously shared, Matt Roloff is now dating Caryn Chandler. She has been the manager of their family farm for about six years, including when Matt and Amy were still together and married. He actually shared the details on his Facebook page about dating her.

A lot of followers were really happy for Matt Roloff and sent their congratulations to him for moving on with his life and finding someone new. Others were not feeling nearly as happy and think that his choice of girlfriend is not a good one considering her past with the family. Here is what a couple of fans had to say about Matt’s new girlfriend.

“Glad Amy had enough respect for Matt and didn’t date any of the help…Matt has turned into a real slimeball!” “This is his farm manager, who has been on the show for years. Now we see why he pushed for divorce at the end! He already had someone! Moving on is fine, but this is tacky and obvious.”

Matt and Amy Roloff called it quits back in 2014, but the couple was married for about 30 years before that, so their split shocked everyone. The crazy thing is his new girlfriend even helped the couple to try to work through their issues on their reality show, but obviously, what she was doing to help didn’t work. Matt didn’t start dating her right away, though.

There is no proof that Matt and Caryn started dating before his divorce was final from Amy. He has moved on from his marriage and, Amy is already dating someone new. They were obviously friendly before that, but they might have waited to become romantic until recently. Matt waited quite a while to share the news with everyone that he had a new girlfriend in his life. Amy is dating real estate broker Chris Marek and has been for a while. She is doing great with him and has obviously moved on just like Matt has moved on.

Everyone is curious to find out if Matt and Amy will bring their new significant others on the show in the future. Fans would love to see them and get to know them better. This would give them a chance to make their own decisions on if they think Matt has found a good match or if he was wrong to start dating someone that Amy knows and that has been their manager. So far, Amy Roloff isn’t sharing her thoughts on the matter and could be just fine with it.

Are you shocked to hear that fans are giving Matt Roloff such a hard time for dating his manager? How do you feel about his decision? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of Little People, Big World when it starts airing on TLC again. Fans can’t wait for this show to come back.

