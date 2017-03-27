The Rumored Dark Reason For Superman’s Absence In ‘Justice League’ Trailers

Two days ago, the second full-length trailer for Justice League was released, and there was a lot to take in. However, there was one person noticeably missing: Superman. Yes, the Man of Steel himself was nowhere to be found in this new trailer, and he wasn’t in the first one or on the promotional posters either. Now, rumors are beginning to circulate as to why Superman has been absent.

Please note that there are going to be spoilers ahead for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and possibly for the Justice League movie that will hit theaters later this year. If you don’t want to know anything, stop reading now.

Two full trailers, a number of teaser trailers, and a whole host of posters are now available, but Superman has been nowhere to be seen for Justice League. Those who saw Batman v Superman are aware that he died at the hands of Doomsday near the end of the film, and some say that is the reason he is absent in all promotional material.

Sure, that might be what Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment want you to think, but there could be a much more sinister and dark reason behind not seeing the Man of Steel.

Regarding the absence of Superman, not much is known as to what his role will be in Justice League, but many comic book fans believe they know what might happen. Regarding the death of Superman, director Zack Snyder told USA Today that the Man of Steel’s death has been the plan all along.

“It was always a super-intriguing concept to me to have this opportunity to have him make that sacrifice but also have him be this, in a weird sort of way, the why of Justice League: What do you do now with him? What does the team think? What does the world need? All that comes into play. It’s fun for us but it’ll be interesting for audiences what we do with him.”

Superman’s (Henry Cavill) death is what forces Batman (Ben Affleck) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) to seek help, and they find it in Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and The Flash (Ezra Miller), who come together to form the Justice League.

According to information revealed so far, they will seek justice for their fallen hero and take on a villainous alien known as Steppenwolf, but they might have a far greater fight on their hands. Rumors suggest that Superman could actually turn evil or dark in Justice League and battle the newly combined team of superheroes.

#Superman A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on Aug 15, 2016 at 11:58am PDT

In August of last year, Henry Cavill posted this photo on his Instagram account, which obviously shows a black version of Superman’s suit. In January of this year, a full blurry image of Cavill in a black Superman suit hit social media (via ComicBook.com), but it ended up being fake.

If Snyder goes along with the storyline in the comic books, Superman has come back to life, has the new suit, and has seen his powers greatly reduced. Still, the Hollywood Reporter states that another storyline released in the “Earth 2” comic book series in 2012 could end up being used in Justice League, and it takes things in an entirely different direction.

After being killed by Darkseid, Superman is brought back to life and brainwashed by the villain to serve his evil purposes. Due to what was already seen in Batman v Superman, Darkseid does exist in the DC Extended Universe and he’s going to show up at some point, but his actions may already come to be felt.

A full-on theory of Superman turning evil and fighting alongside Darkseid and the Parademons was covered by the Verge, and it actually makes a lot of sense. Throughout comic books, video games, and even movies, Superman has gone over to the dark side on a number of occasions, and the newly formed Justice League may have a big fight on their hands in the movie.

Even if Superman were to turn evil/dark in Justice League, it would likely not last an overly long time, and he would eventually join up with his teammates. You can look at the promotional site from Warner Bros. and see that there are six slots for heroes — and one is currently empty.

For now, this is all speculation and rumor, but the theories do raise some interesting questions and ideas. All the fans can do is wait and see what happens and if Lois Lane really is the key to it all as The Flash told Bruce Wayne in Batman V Superman.

On November 17, Justice League will hit theaters, and it likely won’t be until the first showing that anyone truly knows what is going on with Superman. The idea of him going dark and evil and fighting his friends under the mental guidance of Darkseid is possible, and it would be one incredible storyline. Even though he hasn’t been in the trailers or posters, Zack Snyder insists that his role will be an important one and that his death was not the ending.

[Featured Image by Warner Bros.]