Teresa Giudice And Melissa Gorga: ‘RHONJ’ Star Caught Bonding Over Death

Teresa Giudice has been keeping a low profile since her husband went to prison almost a year ago. Teresa decided to return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey so she could pay the bills, take care of her daughters, and promote her new business ventures. However, Giudice didn’t plan on losing her mother suddenly while filming the show. Earlier this month, Teresa’s mother suddenly passed away at the age of 66, and she leaves behind her husband Giacinto Gorga and her two children, Teresa and Joe Gorga.

According to a new tweet, Teresa Giudice was recently caught bonding with Melissa Gorga on a beach while clearly mourning the loss of her mother. And of course, Melissa is also devastated, as she has lost her mother-in-law, and one can imagine that her husband, Joe Gorga, is sad about losing his mother. Teresa hasn’t revealed why her mother suddenly passed away at the age of 66, but she might open up about this on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Bravo is expected to announce the return of the show later this summer.

“Teresa and Melissa share an emotional moment in Boca remembering the late Antonia Gorga #RHONJ,” a Twitter account called Bravoholic revealed recently, sharing a picture of the two ladies sitting on a beach, crying, and bonding over this loss.

Teresa Giudice and Melissa’s relationship has been up in the air for years. They would fight on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and it would ruin families. However, last year they decided to leave everything behind them and close the door on the past. It was a game-changer for Teresa to spend a year in jail, and now she’s a single mother raising four daughters while her husband is spending three years in jail.

In fact, just last year, Teresa Giudice thanked Melissa for the support during the time she was saying goodbye to her husband. The morning that Joe had to turn himself in, Teresa wasn’t planning on going to the jail with him. However, because Melissa and Joe were there to help her out, she jumped in the car to be with him. Giudice is clearly thankful for her relationship with her sister-in-law.

“That last morning was one of the worst of my life. Joe and I spent as much time alone together as we could before people came over to the house to say goodbye. I was so glad Melissa and Joe were there. That meant a lot to me,” Teresa wrote on her blog for The Real Housewives of New Jersey, as she sent her husband to jail.

She revealed that she was thankful that Melissa and Joe could help them out that morning, according to Bravo.

“I wasn’t planning on driving with Joe to the prison but ended up going at the last minute. It was too hard for me to say goodbye to him at the house. I wanted to be with him up until the moment when he had to walk into the prison doors. I wanted to see him go in myself. I wanted to make sure he was safe,” Teresa Giudice revealed, according to Bravo. “When we did say goodbye, it was very, very hard. As I said on the show, I felt drained the whole day. It still is hard with him being away, but we talk to Joe and see him as much as we can. We are getting through this, like we have gotten through everything else -– with prayers, strength and love.”

