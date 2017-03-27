Norman Reedus And Andrew Lincoln Praise ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7 Finale

The Season 7 finale of The Walking Dead will air on April 2 and it is noteworthy that both Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln have praised the conclusion of Season 7, with Reedus suggesting that the finale might even be channeling Braveheart. In fact, as soon as Lincoln and Reedus read The Walking Dead Season 7 finale, Lincoln reportedly got so excited that he started dancing a jig.

When Norman Reedus was asked how he felt about Andrew Lincoln dancing upon reading The Walking Dead script, Reedus admitted that he was so excited by the Season 7 finale that he pretty much began dancing about it as well, as Entertainment Tonight report.

“I think he likes to do little jigs here and there. But I get it. I did the same thing when I read that one.”

Norman Reedus is especially happy that after so much of Season 7 of The Walking Dead was spent sucking up to Negan and appeasing him, there is finally a plan in place now to rid the world of this tyrant.

“I was like, yes, let’s get back to it! It’s nice to finally let a window open up in this room and let some of this air out of here, and it’s nice to get some freedom and some dirt underneath your feet and start running towards killing this guy.”

While many have voiced complaints that the Season 6 finale of The Walking Dead had too many loose ends, showrunner Scott M. Gimple has said that the Season 7 finale may actually have some kind of ending to it that is a little more final than the previous season’s conclusion. Norman Reedus agrees with Gimple, and asserts that after reading the Season 7 finale of The Walking Dead he found that it was totally different to all the other finales that he has been involved in.

“It’s completely different than all the other ones. It has similar elements, but it’s completely different, and, you know, there might be a little William Wallace in it.”

The season 7 finale of #TheWalkingDead is going to be insane! pic.twitter.com/QzAMvBO9kz — WalkingDeadSquad (@TWDClique) March 27, 2017

Entertainment Tonight report that Andrew Lincoln said that he and Norman Reedus weren’t the only ones who were blown away after reading The Walking Dead Season 7 finale. Lincoln maintained that there was a renewed sense of energy with all of the actors due to the brilliance of the script and that was something that had not transpired previously with other scripts.

“There’s a palpable sense of energy and excitement in that final episode. I think that the crew felt it, this sort of brilliancy. And it was weird because it was the end of a long season and yet everybody was sort of champing at the bit to keep going. I’ve never felt that before in the show.”

To illustrate how excited he was after reading the script, Andrew Lincoln said that he was even ready to begin filming Season 8 just so that he could carry on after the Season 7 finale of The Walking Dead.

“Yeah, darn it, let’s do season 8 now! It was a really unique situation and everybody felt it. So I think if we get it right, it will be an incredibly satisfying ending to season 7.”

Scott Gimble further describes the ending to Season 7 as being a show which will have something for everybody. He discusses how there will be some scenes that will make you laugh and some that will make you cry. Tension will continue to build throughout the show until everything is reportedly resolved at the end and there is a little dash of everything you would expect or want from a Walking Dead season finale. This is an episode that Gimble said will have “all the flavors” of what has happened so far during Season 7 of The Walking Dead.

Because the start of Season 7 was so very brutal, how best would you like to see it end with the Season 7 finale of The Walking Dead and do you think Negan will make it out alive?

[Featured Image by John Shearer/AP Images]