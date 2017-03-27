WWE News: Eva Marie Finished With The WWE?

Eva Marie has been absent from WWE programming since last August, after violating the company’s Wellness Policy. As a first-time offender, Eva Marie was only slated to serve a 30-day suspension, but she was kept off television indefinitely. She remained as a key component of the Total Divas reality show and parlayed that into a role in the feature film, Inconceivable, which stars Nicolas Cage, Faye Dunaway, and Gina Gershon.

The WWE began seeing Eva Marie as a marketable, multimedia star which could only benefit both parties. She’d soon land another role in Action No. 1, which is currently filming, as her projects outside the WWE were growing, minimizing her time in the ring. And now it appears Eva Marie’s wrestling career could be placed on hold permanently.

Over the weekend, several erroneous reports surfaced that said Eva Marie would be a surprise entrant in the SmackDown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania. Alexa Bliss is to defend the title against every available female SmackDown superstar, opening the door for surprises and returns alike. Eva Marie’s name certainly could have come up at some point during the build to Sunday, but that definitely subsided recently.

According to a new report from Wrestling Inc, Eva Marie’s contract is set to expire soon, and the WWE does not plan on renewing her deal. There has not been any kind of confirmation from Eva Marie or the WWE, but the company would prefer that no negative publicity come out the week leading to WrestleMania. This, from the Wrestling Inc report.

“No announcement has been made by either side, but Eva is apparently done with the company. Since the suspension, Eva has changed her hair color back to black and filmed two movies. She has also stopped mentioning wrestling on her social media accounts, instead posting messages related to her movies and fashion line. She has also removed references to WWE on her Twitter profile, although ‘WWE Superstar’ still appears on her Instagram account.”

Eva Marie had been lumped in with the likes of Emma, Tamina Snuka, Naomi and Summer Rae as far as current WWE superstars rumored to appear in the title match in Orlando. Past stars like Kelly Kelly, Eve Torres, Victoria and even Lita have also been linked to the bout. Last week, Eva Marie celebrated four years of sobriety and posted the following message on her social media account.

So #Grateful and #Blessed beyond my wildest dreams! Today I reflect on how far I have come it definitely has not been easy and has been filed with a whole lot of trials and tribulations! Today marks my 4 YEAR BIRTHDAY and I could not have done it without my higher power #GOD, My anchor and rock Jonathan, My families constant loving support, my friends, Mo, and to everyone who has stuck by my side through it all. I am truly humbled today by all of your support and most importantly you never stopped believing in me. Like we say #OneDayAtATime #HeresToAnotherOne #GODIsGOOD.”

As of this writing, there hasn’t been any explanation beyond what we’re reporting. As noted, however, the week before WrestleMania is generally not the time that the company likes to issue pink slips. That generally comes after the big event when the WWE goes through a spring cleaning of sorts, and massive cuts are made. It’s unclear whether Eva Marie was projected to be on that list, but the two sides have apparently come to an understanding.

As noted, Eva Marie’s career may have already shifted away from wrestling and into Hollywood. During a recent interview with the International Business Times, she claimed to want to blend both together, much like a former WWE superstar who’s become the biggest attraction in cinema.

“After a few months, I was like ‘OK, if I could emulate The Rock’s career that would be fantastic to make a crossover like how he’s done.’ I really want to take the Eva Marie Brand and do both [wrestling and movies] for as long as I can.”

[Featured Image by WWE]