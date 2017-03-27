Tim Curry Will Have A Hand In A New Stephen King ‘It’ Project After All

Tim Curry fans have been hoping that the iconic actor will have at least some role to play in the upcoming remake of Stephen King’s It, in which he originally played the role of Pennywise the clown, for three reasons.

Tim Curry Confirmed for Upcoming Doc ‘Pennywise: The Story of It’ https://t.co/CaX5rRFr2y pic.twitter.com/7BIhkkWi2j — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) March 21, 2017

Firstly, it’s been a nearly three decades since the release of 1990’s classic It TV mini-series based on King’s novel of the same name.

Secondly, it’s about time that Tim Curry reprised the role of Pennywise to scare the life out of the new generation of Snapchat-using, smoothie-drinking people that cannot imagine their lives without checking Instagram posts by the Kardashian-Jenner family every 30 minutes.

And thirdly, Tim Curry does need to reprise at least one of his iconic roles from the early days, since he played an entirely different role in last year’s reboot of 1975’s The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

In 1975, Tim Curry played Dr. Frank-N-Furter, but in 2016 his iconic role went to Laverne Cox, while Curry narrated the Fox TV movie.

But last week, Dead Mouse Productions officially announced that Tim Curry has agreed to play a role in a brand new It project, even though it may not be the upcoming It remake after all.

We’re happy to announce our next project will be on Stephen Kings IT with @Technostalgia1 and we’ve got Tim Curry confirmed! #pennywise pic.twitter.com/c09DHlcSbF — Dead Mouse (@deadmouseUK) March 20, 2017

The new film about Tim Curry’s Pennywise is a documentary scheduled to be released next year. Apart from Tim Curry, Tommy Lee Wallace and Bart Mixon have also agreed to get involved in the new It project, according to Cinema Blend.

It’s yet unclear the exact role that Tim Curry will play in the upcoming It project, but it is thought that he will simply discuss details about the creation of the classic 1990 film. But one thing is certain: even hearing Curry talk about Pennywise would be enough to make people scared of clowns.

Tim Curry on the set of IT (1990) pic.twitter.com/QyImDnDkJP — nyctophilia (@gooodbye) March 18, 2017

Tim Curry proved in last year’s Rocky Horror TV movie that he doesn’t need to do any acting to deeply immerse an audience into a film.

The Pennywise documentary will mark the first major documentary for the original It TV mini-series. Even the DVD releases of the classic film did not include any documentary segments or special features.

In fact, Tim Curry has never given a single lengthy interview about his iconic role of Pennywise in 1990’s It. In the case with the 1975’s Rocky Horror film, meanwhile, Curry gave give a lengthy interview within the first week of the film’s release.

Of course, this is not the only It reboot project that is coming out in the next 12 months. The new It film titled It Part 1: The LosersClub is set to premiere in September, 2017, while Bill Skarsgård is taking over the clownery duties of Pennywise played by Tim Curry nearly three decades ago.

However, Skarsgård has already spoken out about his role of Pennywise in the 2017 film and admitted that he would never be as good as Tim Curry was in the 1990 TV mini-series.

It Part 1: The Losers Club will tell the first half of the classic story by King, while the second half is expected to premiere a few years later, picking up the story after the children in Part 1 have grown up.

Listen: Tim Curry Talks IT in Rare 1990 Audio Interview https://t.co/rH30lMdee0 pic.twitter.com/n92wjQRTYQ — iHorror.com (@iHorrorNews) March 26, 2017

Although the 2017 It film doesn’t have Tim Curry involved in any role – not even the narrator like he was in the 2016 reboot of Rocky Horror – fans of the King novels are very excited about the new project. Both the role of Pennywise in 1990’s It mini-series and Dr. Frank-N-Furter in 1975’s original Rocky Horror film are considered to be Tim Curry’s most iconic roles.

U.K.’s Dead Mouse Productions has previously produced feature-length documentaries about fellow horror films such as Hellraiser and Fright Night.

The Pennywise documentary starring Tim Curry is being directed by Chris Griffiths, who is currently helming the production of documentary of another cult film, 1987’s RoboCop.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]