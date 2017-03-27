Real Reason Why The Rock Hasn’t Had Another Match For WWE Since Wrestlemania 29

The Rock hasn’t had a match for WWE since losing the WWE Championship to John Cena at Wrestlemania 29, and most people have assumed it’s because of his overwhelming schedule with Hollywood, but there is a more specific reason why. Since Wrestlemania 27, The People’s Champion has made an appearance or had a match on the grandest stage of them all every year. Wrestlemania 33 in Orlando looks to be no different.

He technically worked a seven-second match against Erick Rowan for the WWE history books, but that isn’t what the majority of the WWE Universe means by a full match. The Rock hasn’t been involved in a rivalry or a real match since 2013. WWE has been pitching ideas to him ever since. Brock Lesnar vs. The Rock remains a dream match for many people. WWE fans recently chose AJ Styles as their dream opponent for The Rock.

Obviously, it would take some effort for Dwayne Johnson to take some time away from Hollywood and his personal life to commit to a full rivalry and match for the grandest stage of them all. WWE officials would be thrilled to see something like The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 34 in New Orleans next year, but the thing that is holding that match back is the same reason why The Rock may never work another match.

According to a new report, WWE officials were trying to get The Rock to commit to a match with Reigns for Wrestlemania in Orlando. There were some plans laid out for the feud to begin, but they were scrapped for the following reasons. First of all, The Rock’s filming schedule in Hollywood makes it difficult to build to a match at Wrestlemania. Not only that, but it takes quite the toll on him both physically and mentally.

Even more so than all of that, the last time Rock wrestled a match for WWE; he suffered multiple injuries at Wrestlemania 29. After the match, he had a hernia, a torn adductor, and a torn abdominal muscle. It’s been said that the reason why The Rock and WWE officials haven’t been able to come to terms with him wrestling one more match is because of the fear of another serious injury and the impact that may have on his career.

Dwayne Johnson does not owe WWE or the fans anything. He’ll always be associated with the company and will always be The People’s Champion, but he’s not obligated to do anything that he doesn’t want to do. The Rock isn’t comfortable risking another major injury, which is understandable. It’s been four years since his last match. He main evented Wrestlemania against John Cena for the WWE Title. He has nothing to prove.

For that reason, WWE officials and The Rock can’t agree on terms for another match. Roman Reigns vs. The Rock will remain a dream match for the foreseeable future until The Great One feels like risking his body in the ring again. However, his continued success in Hollywood affirms that the ship is quickly sailing away on him ever returning to a WWE ring for a match. Thankfully, The Rock’s bread and butter is the microphone.

WWE hasn’t been struggling to bring in other part-time performers to help boost the product over the past few years. But, it has been a mixed bag when it comes to WWE relying on part-timers to carry the company into the future. The Rock working another match at Wrestlemania would be no different, but he brings a lot more eyes to the WWE product than anyone involved in the industry. That’s why WWE will continue to try to bring him back to the ring for one more match until he agrees or his wrestling career officially ends.

