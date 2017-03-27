‘AHS’ Spoilers: Sarah Paulson Wants To Play Trump In Election-Themed Season 7

Could American Horror Story’s Season 7 offering be all about the Donald Trump presidency? AHS creator Ryan Murphy teased last month when asked to give up some American Horror Story spoilers that the upcoming season would be all about the recent controversial presidential election and even said it was possible there would be a character like Trump involved. Fast forward to PaleyFest 2017 where Sarah Paulson, Cuba Gooding Jr., and the rest of the AHS panel were also asked about a possible political premise for the next season and see what the AHS stars had to say about this latest twist.

At PaleyFest 2017, Sarah Paulson, Cuba Gooding Jr. and the rest of the AHS panel were asked to give away what they knew about the American Horror Story spoilers for the upcoming Season 7. As usual, it’s not much, and we all already know that Ryan Murphy likes to keep the details of the upcoming season as close to the vest as possible to maximize on surprises as the season airs.

#Repost @mrcheyennejackson ・・・ ATTENTION @ahsfx fans…You will NOT want to miss our #AHSRoanoke panel #PaleyFest LA 3/26. Tix available at paley.me/ahs Come say hi. A post shared by American Horror Story (@ahsfx) on Feb 28, 2017 at 4:09pm PST

There was some concern that the American Horror Story panel at PaleyFest 2017 might not share any spoilers about the upcoming season due to Ryan Murphy’s absence. The AHS showrunner typically shows up at the annual event and deals out at least a few AHS spoilers for the fans to chew on while he and the rest of the crew create the next season of the popular anthology series.

Season 6 of American Horror Story was definitely the most mysterious and many details of the FX hit show were held back on purpose. It was also the season that brought in the most mixed reviews due to the huge change in direction that AHS writers took with the plot last time.

With each season of the popular FX show changing drastically from the last, fans of American Horror Story are seeking out spoilers that will give insight into the direction Ryan Murphy is planning to take for Season 7. It was just last month that Murphy told Andy Cohen on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live that they are considering a storyline that mirrors the 2016 presidential election and may even feature a Donald Trump-like character. Murphy repeated that idea again when asked by The Hollywood Reporter and it’s looking like AHS is either headed for a politics-centric theme, or Ryan Murphy is messing with us. Unfortunately, there’s really no way to tell which is true.

.@MsSarahPaulson volunteers herself to play Trump on #AHS: “Why not? That’s an acting challenge to be sure” https://t.co/uvOgtzCJZZ — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 27, 2017

“American Horror Story is going to be about the election that we just went through. And what I’m interested in doing is not just the obvious, single-minded point of view but rather express all sides of that equation,” Murphy told THR. “And then all of the stuff that I’m developing now is going to be about illuminating and highlighting people who don’t have a voice in our culture — people who are ignored by the current administration and who are afraid and feel terrorized that their lives are going to be taken away.”

Sarah Paulson has said that she wants to play Donald Trump if American Horror Story’s Season 7 heads in that direction. While citing the “acting challenge” that would be posed to play Trump, Paulson was quick to take on the role. On the other hand, Kathy Bates has said that if AHS ends up going that direction, she doesn’t want to play the role of the new POTUS.

Le cast d’American Horror Story: Roanoke lors du Paleyfest!???? pic.twitter.com/V0wriheQTR — AHS News France (@AHSNewsFrance) March 27, 2017

Sarah Paulson was also asked if there were any previous AHS characters she would like to bring back and play again during PaleyFest 2017. Paulson was quick to say that she would bring back the Season 4 supreme Cordelia. Paulson pointed out that when Coven ended, Cordelia was just starting to realize her powers and would like to expand on that storyline as it relates to the others in the anthology series, not forgetting that Ryan Murphy said all the season would be connected.

How do you feel about American Horror Story spoilers indicating that Season 7 will be based on the recent presidential election? Tell us what you think of the idea and share your theories on the upcoming AHS possibilities in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by FX]