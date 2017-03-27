‘This Is Us’ Sterling K. Brown Is Really Ripped, Plus How Did Jack Die? [Photo]

Randall Person is looking good!

This Is Us star, Sterling K. Brown posted an Instagram selfie that put his killer abs on full display on Sunday, March 26. As you can imagine, the actor received quite a bit of attention.

Brown explained that he had to get in shape for his newest role on upcoming sci-fi flick, The Predator.

“So, I’ve been working on @the_predator_movie with the wonderful @_trevante_, & try as I might believe otherwise…that brother reminds me every day that I’m 40 years old!” Sterling wrote on Instagram.

“Even still…thanks for the inspiration young man. It is greatly appreciated!”

The fans couldn’t get enough of Brown’s ripped abs and chest. One person posted, ” Good LAWDAMERCY.” Another follower replied, “Damn.” It’s obvious that Sterling is in tip top shape for his newest role.

The handsome hunk wore his dark pants with his boxers barely visible around the belt buckle. With Brown’s phone in one hand and leaning against a mirror on the other, Sterling proved that if you put the time at the gym, you can get in shape.

This isn’t Brown’s first ripped selfie either, according to Daily Mail. Sterling posted a selfie with his Emmy award for Best Courtroom Abs showing off both his Emmy award and his rock hard abs. He thanked the makeup team for his award stating that without them, he wouldn’t look as good on camera.

Last year, Brown won an Emmy award for his work on American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson as Chris Darden. According to TV Over Mind, before Brown played Chris Darden on American Crime Story, he believed that O.J. was innocent. Like many people, he rejoiced when Simpson was acquited in 1995. After he saw some of the evidence presented in the double murder case, he now believes that Simpson killed both Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

A few days ago, he posted a picture his NAACP Image Award for his role as Randal Pearson on NBC’s dramedy, This Is Us.

My #NAACPIMAGEAWARD has arrived. Thank you once again for this tremendous honor #NAACP I shall cherish it for the rest of my life! ✌????❤️✊???? #thisisus A post shared by Sterling Brown (@sterlingkb1) on Mar 22, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

Last week, TMZ caught up with Brown and had a few questions for the This Is Us star about his TV dad’s death reveal. Everyone seems to want to know how Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) died and he has an answer, sort of.

Sterling confirmed that This Is Us fans will see how Jack died in Season 2, as far as he knew. Apparently, he was told that it would be addressed “early in Season 2.” As for more information than that, Brown refused to comment.

TMZ questioned whether This Is Us would drag Jack’s death reveal out and keep it a secret until Season 2 finale. Sterling said that as far as he knows, it will come out early in Season 2.

Sterling K Brown has a dedication to fitness that should be admired. He credits a healthy diet and strict workout schedule as his ticket to success. Brown has always been fit, but for his newest role in The Predator, he took his fitness to an all new level.

This Is Us will return in the fall for Season 2. Brown said that the NBC dramedy will tackle Jack’s cause of death, Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby’s (Chris Sullivan) wedding, and Randall’s quest to adopt a baby in Season 2.

Sterling Isn’t the only one from This Is Us that has gotten attention for his physique. TV dad, Milo Ventimiglia received quite a bit of attention for his amazing body.

#imwithher ???? #nastywoman #election2016 @ryanmichelleb A post shared by Sterling Brown (@sterlingkb1) on Nov 8, 2016 at 4:49pm PST

How do you think Jack died on This Is Us? What do you think Sterling K Brown’s secret is for his rock-hard abs?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]