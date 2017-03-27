‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Sonny Comes For Ava Over Med Swap [VIDEO]

General Hospital spoilers say it’s only a matter of time before Ava Jerome’s (Maura West) crime of swapping Morgan’s meds come out and a new General Hospital spoilers video say today might be that day. The new General Hospital spoilers promo shows Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) at the Corinthos mansion with that darned bottle of pills in her hand looking like she’s going to reveal that Ava had it.

Lucy Learns A Lesson

General Hospital spoilers for Monday, March 27 from Soap She Knows predict Lucy goes “on the attack” but what does that mean? Scotty Baldwin (Kin Shriner) got a panicked phone call from Ava about the pill bottle last week on General Hospital after Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) told Ava he was on to her. Sonny doesn’t know what Ava did, but General Hospital spoilers promise Sonny knows it has to do with Morgan.

Some upcoming General Hospital spoilers from the new promo video show Lucy telling Sonny and Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) she has something to tell them on Monday’s General Hospital. However, General Hospital history shows us that nothing is that easy. Lucy is too scared to blab. Instead, she’ll make an excuse for why she came, perhaps asking Sonny and Carly to sponsor the Nurse’s Ball or some other General Hospital nonsense then she’ll skitter out.

Also today, how will Lucy explain to Sonny she's held onto that bottle of pills for months without saying one word? #GH #runLucyrun!! pic.twitter.com/LdpcBOmGOW — Devon Akin (@DevonAkin85) March 27, 2017

Who’s Scarier – Sonny Or Ava?

General Hospital spoilers promise fear might be the motivator for Lucy to clear out without coming clean but that leads to a bigger question. Should Lucy be more scared of Ava or Sonny? General Hospital history shows both have proven themselves lethal, but perhaps Lucy has underestimated Ava. Did Lucy forget Ava’s roster of General Hospital crimes? Ava gunned down Connie Falconeri (Kelly Sullivan) in cold blood and could take out Lucy, too.

Other General Hospital spoilers promise Lucy blackmails Ava who pays what Scotty’s bed buddy wants to get her out of her hair, but Lucy’s time will run out – and so will Ava’s. Some more General Hospital spoilers promise that Ava will be caught and it could be by Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) who launches an investigation on an upcoming General Hospital and digs deeper into his brother’s death very soon.

One Death Promised, Another To Come

We saw last week on General Hospital when Sonny went to the PCPD interrogation room and told Liv Jerome (Tonja Walker) that Darkham Asylum couldn’t save her from him. Liv was terrified as Sonny pledged that the hit man he sent would make sure she knew it was him before he killed her. General Hospital spoilers show no sign of Liv dying anytime soon, but you never know.

General Hospital spoilers say once Sonny discovers Ava and Liv together are 100 percent responsible for Morgan’s death, he will lose it. Liv had the bomb placed on Julian Jerome’s (William deVry) car and Ava’s med swap led Morgan to steal the car. Neither intended Morgan to fall into the line of fire but General Hospital spoilers promise Sonny won’t care about any of that – only that his son is dead.

???? For 274th time, Sonny brings up Ava shooting Connie as reason for her being unfit to see Avery. Nevermind he orders hits every week! #GH pic.twitter.com/6tGhxapN7Y — IsntDaveOne (@IsntDaveOne) March 17, 2017

Will Sonny Kill Both Jerome Sisters?

General Hospital spoilers tease that Sonny might get a volume discount if he takes out a hit on both Jerome sisters – like a two for one special – or maybe a gangland General Hospital Groupon. With Julian still presumed dead, if Sonny did take out a double hit, he could wipe out the Jerome family and their cartel with just two bullets. But General Hospital spoilers doubt Ava (or Liv) will go down for their crimes.

General Hospital spoilers in recent tweets from actress Tonja Walker reveal she’s hoping to come back so that means she’ll stay alive. And given the recent General Hospital spoilers revelation that Liv was working with Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart), there’s even more reason to bring Liv back to General Hospital. As for Ava, General Hospital history shows us she never pays for her crimes but, then again, neither does Sonny…

Starting today with Lucy’s actions at Sonny’s house, the unraveling of Ava’s lies about swapping Morgan’s Lithium begins and we’ll see how it all comes out once we see the results of these General Hospital spoilers.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]