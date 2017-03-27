Dr. Phil Ignores Danielle Bregoli’s Birthday, She Rips Him In New Interview

The “Cash Me Outside” girl Danielle Bregoli was seen heading to a dinner last night, celebrating her birthday. Danielle turned 14 today. Escorted by her mother and personal bodyguard, Bregoli stopped to accept an interview with a reporter from the Sun. Patrick Knox, a reporter for the Sun wrote that Danielle Bregoil wished to purchase a $200,000 Mercedes Maybach, with any money that she received for her birthday, but this wasn’t all that Bregoli revealed. In the interview, Danielle also revealed her disrespect and complete disdain for Dr. Phil.

When the interviewer asked if Doctor Phil had contacted Bregoli, or had wished her a Happy Birthday, the 14-year-old spouted off obscenities directed at Dr. Phil. She claimed that, wishing her a Happy Birthday was the least Dr. Phil could have done after all that she has “done for him.” In the interview, Danielle took credit for increasing Dr. Phil’s ratings and called him an explicit name for not reaching out on her birthday.

The “Cash Me Outside” Danielle Bregoli saga all began in December of 2016. Dr. Phil hosted an episode entitled; I Want To Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried To Frame Me For A Crime. Danielle Bregoli was the 13-year-old star of the show.

During this episode, after the audience began laughing at her behavior and language, Bregoli began taunting the crowd. Taking a stab at several members of Dr. Phil’s studio audience, Bregoli hollered out her catchphrase “Cash me outside, how bow dah” for the first time. Danielle’s mother had to explain to a confused Dr. Phil, and the rest of the world, what the statement meant.

“Catch her outside, how about that” means that all of those people who were laughing at Danielle could meet her outside, at a designated location and settle their differences. Unbeknown to the world at the time, Bregoli had coined the meme of the year.

Dr. Phil sent Bregoli to Turn-About Ranch, in an effort to help her turn her life around. It appeared from the video updates that Bregoli was doing well and making drastic improvements.

Then she returned home and realized how big of a star her delinquent activities had made her. Bregoli’s trash talk had turned into her own personal catchphrase, making her internet famous. Danielle accepted her internet fame with open arms, even going to Twitter to showcase how much money she was making from her new found fame.

When Bregoli returned to the Dr. Phil show, she told him “I made you just like Oprah made you. You were nothing before I came on this show.” A downtrodden Dr. Phil continued the interview, asking Bregoli if she was going to “pursue an internet image.” She admitted to him that she would, in fact, continue with the image she had portrayed the first time she appeared on the show.

Bregoli has definitely kept up with her promise to continue with her internet persona. She has collected 207,000 followers on Twitter and has amassed an astounding 8.4 million Instagram followers. Bregoli has remained in the news headlines, and trouble seems to follow wherever she goes.

TMZ just reported that Bregoli, the “Cash me outside girl” has officially “gone Hollywood” and signed a deal with a “major TV production company.”

“We’re told Danielle scribbled her John Hancock Friday for a reality show that will be loosely formatted, starring, of course, Danielle. Nothing’s been shot, but we’re told producers are so confident they’re going to shop the concept and believe they can sell a series in the room.”

It appears that the now 14-year-old school dropout will be making an extremely successful career out of being shockingly disrespectful. How big of a career exactly? Celebrity Net Worth reported that Bregoli has managed to turn her “appearance on Dr. Phil into a highly lucrative situation for herself.” The site claims that if Bregoli continues down the path that she is currently traveling, she could very well be a millionaire before the year’s end.

