Adam Levine Enjoys A Round Of Golf, Will He Quit ‘The Voice’ To Focus On Baby?

Adam Levine took some time off on Sunday to enjoy a round of golf with his wife, Behati Prinsloo.

As The Voice Season 12 continues to air on NBC, the Maroon 5 singer was seen in an Instagram video shared by his wife, which featured Levine taking a swing on the golf course.

Along with the slow-motion video, Behati Prinsloo, who made her first post-baby runway appearance last month in Milan for Versace, included three fire emojis.

Adam Levine and his co-stars began production on the currently airing 12th season of The Voice, and soon they will tend to the series’ live episodes. In the meantime, Adam Levine appears to be enjoying his time at home with Prinsloo and their baby girl, Dusty Rose Levine, who was born last September.

In recent weeks, Adam Levine has stayed fairly silent on social media, aside from his Voice live tweets, but his wife has remained active and recently shared a couple of photos of herself and Levine in honor of his 38th birthday. She also shared a photo of her and her daughter’s new ankle bracelets last week.

Dusty Rose was the first child for Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo, who tied the knot in July of 2014 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“She’s unbelievable. I’m so in love with her. It’s crazy,” Adam Levine gushed during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month.

Adam Levine was forced to postpone several concerts with Maroon 5 to allow him to be in Los Angeles for his child’s birth. Earlier this month, after performing those postponed shows, he and his group wrapped up their years-long “Maroon V Tour.”

Because Adam Levine has been starring on The Voice since the NBC series began years ago, it’s hard to imagine the show without him. However, according to reports, he may not be with the series much longer. In fact, just months ago, a source claimed the singer was considering an exit not because he wanted to focus on his wife and baby, but because of his alleged feud with co-star Miley Cyrus.

“[Adam Levine] does not really want to return if they bring Miley back. He is that over it,” a source told Radar Online. “Blake was not the same [during Season 11] without Gwen there and it showed. When Gwen was a judge last season he was a ball of light and this season that light went out.”

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been dating since Season 9, but during Season 10 and Season 11, Stefani did not appear on the show as a coach. Instead, Christina Aguilera appeared on Season 10, and Season 11 welcomed new coaches Alicia Keys and Miley Cyrus.

“Both [Adam Levine] and Blake feel that they have run their course as judges and are highly considering both exiting at the same time, long with Gwen,” the insider added.

There have also been rumors claiming Adam Levine will leave the show to focus on his family, which were initially prompted by one of the contestants on The Voice.

Less than one year ago, in response to the rumors at the time, Adam Levine told Entertainment Tonight, “Oh man… I’m gonna leave here and I don’t even know where I’m going. I don’t think that far ahead. We’ll see.”

