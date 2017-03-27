Trump Russia Confusing You? Here’s Everything You Need To Know, In A Short Video

“Russiagate,” the growing scandal linking Donald Trump and his circle of associates to Russia — and to Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 United States Presidential election — could turn out to be one of the most important political scandals in U.S. history. But the Trump Russia affair is also extremely complicated and can be highly confusing.

In one brief 10-minute video, reporters from the Think Progress political news site have somehow managed to tell the story of the Trump-Russia scandal in a clear, easy-to-understand form. Watch that video below on this page.

Because the events, connections, and issues that comprise the unfolding Russiagate scandal are highly complex and understandably have not been fully grasped by the public, the story has been subject to often misleading interpretations from Trump’s defenders who have tried to downplay the scandal’s importance, as well as left-wing activists who would rather blame Hillary Clinton for Trump’s bizarre rise to the presidency, than acknowledge that Russian meddling may have helped Trump.

But as Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey revealed publicly in sworn testimony on March 20, the FBI has been actively investigating the alleged links between Trump and Russia, and whether members of Trump’s campaign or Trump himself may have worked together secret with Russian officials to tip the election in Trump’s favor, since July of 2016.

While the FBI’s findings have not been revealed, and will not become public in any official capacity until the investigation is complete — and some details may remain classified even at that point — a large amount of information has found its way into the public record.

Watch the following 10-minute video from Think Progress to unravel the most important points of the Trump Russia “Russiagate” scandal, to get a clear understanding of the high stakes in this strange and alarming affair.

The Think Progress video covers most of the key points in the Trump Russia scandal, though after the video was completed and posted, developments continued.

On Monday, March 27, Trump’s own son-in-law and top White House advisor — New York real estate heir Jared Kushner — said he would testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee, according to media reports.

Earlier this month it was revealed that Kushner was one of several Trump associates to meet secretly with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, even sneaking Kislyak in a back entrance of Trump Tower in New York City to conceal the meeting from public scrutiny.

Longtime trump ally Roger Stone — who has publicly claimed to be in contact with both Wikileaks founder Julian Assange and the hacker known as “Guccifer 2.0” who claimed responsibility for stealing and releasing the Clinton campaign emails as well as private Democratic National Committee documents — also has said he would testify before Congress.

Carter Page, a former Trump foreign policy advisor with close ties to Russia — even living in Moscow for three years — has also admitted meeting with Kislyak.

Page is suspected of playing a role in the mysterious sale of $19.5 billion worth of shares in Russia’s state-run oil giant Rosneft, a deal that according to some sources may have cut with Rosneft chief and close Vladimir Putin associate Igor Sachin in exchange for a promise that Trump would lift sanctions on Russia. Those allegations remain murky, but Page has also said he would give sworn testimony to Congress.

