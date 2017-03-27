‘Teen Mom OG’ Farrah Abraham Snubs Amber Portwood And Declines Wedding Invite

Farrah Abraham of Teen Mom OG isn’t impressed with Amber Portwood and her soon-to-be husband, Matt Baier’s wedding invite. Abraham, 25, insisted that Portwood and Baier had ulterior motives when they extended a wedding invite to all major Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 cast members.

“Every single ‘Teen Mom’ star will be invited… Every single one from Teen Mom 2 and ‘Teen Mom: OG.”

The My Teenage Dream Ended author shared her thoughts on Portwood’s wedding invite with Radar Online. In fact, Farrah said Amber and Matt were simply trying to use her to get attention for their upcoming wedding and book.

“They lie and they need to stop using me to get attention for their wedding and book… I want nothing to do with their criminal behavior or lying evil groups of people they associate with.”

Via @usweekly @F1Abraham speaks out about her explosive #TeenMomOG reunion fight with Amber Portwood. usm.ag/2gOTZWZ A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Dec 6, 2016 at 7:38pm PST

According to Radar Online, the mom-of-one sarcastically wished the couple a happy marriage.

“I’m happy both the scam artists can be a happily married criminal couple!”

This is not the first time Abraham called Portwood and her fiancee a “criminal.” Farrah and Amber’s relationship got physically violent during the Teen Mom OG Season 6 reunion special. The fight between Farrah and Amber is one that is considered by many to be the biggest reunion fights in Teen Mom history.

#froyo #sundayfunday stack it high! $4.00 flat rate yayyyy @frocofreshfrozencoba best froyo ever! A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Dec 4, 2016 at 2:25pm PST

And Farrah’s boyfriend, Simon Saran doesn’t seem to be too excited about the open cast invite and previously mocked Amber and Matt’s upcoming wedding to Radar Online.

“I haven’t been to a circus in a while, it could be fun!”

The tension between Simon, Matt, and Amber erupted after Simon’s series of Snapchat roasts — particularly one in which he said Matt Baier, 45, looked like a pedophile. Dr. Drew asked Farrah about Simon’s statement and their nonchalant response ignited some pretty fierce emotions in Amber — which, in turn, resulted in a near physical brawl between Amber and Farrah and a wrestling match between Matt and Farrah’s father, Michael Abraham.

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier were promptly escorted off the Teen Mom OG stage by security, as Abraham fired back at the couple, “Michael, do you want to call police on the criminals? Because they need to visit jail.”

Saran also slammed Portwood and Baier who were visiting their new home. “All of a sudden everyone is buying a house… Everyone got their MTV bonuses and got no jobs! You actually need to have a job and do something with your life to have an office Matt!”

Months after the fight and before the wedding snub, Amber Portwood said was working to put the events behind her.

“I don’t know if I feel frantic or anything… I’m kind of scared – not for any particular reason — just the fact that I’m getting married. We are on time and we pretty much know exactly what we want to do. We’re just trying to stay level-headed because there’s just a lot going on right now.”

Amber and Matt Baier’s wedding is several months away, but the couple revealed to People magazine that they have decided to extend an invite to every single person in the Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 cast. In an interview with People magazine, the Never Too Late author said she and Matt are open to inviting everyone to partake in the ceremony, which leaves many to wonder if Teen Mom OG rival, Farrah Abraham, is included in the gracious invite.

“Every single ‘Teen Mom’ star will be invited… Every single one from Teen Mom 2 and ‘Teen Mom: OG.”

Both Amber and Matt seems to be in great spirits about her upcoming nuptials. In her interview with People magazine, Amber joked that her soon-to-be husband is more interested in the wedding planning part than she is.

“[Matt Baier] is completely into it, even more than me maybe… He is writing down the guest list and we already have 200 people on it, I don’t even know 50 of them!”

Stay up to date with Farrah Abraham, Amber Portwood, Maci McKinney, and Caitlyn Lowell-Baltierra by tuning into Teen Mom OG which premieres on April 17 at 9.pm. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images]