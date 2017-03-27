Kylie Jenner Cosmetics Is Still Under Fire For Inappropriate Blush Names

Kylie Jenner’s cosmetic line, Kylie Cosmetics, is still under fire for giving her new blush line a slew of inappropriate names after launching last week. The 19-year-old reality star is being criticized for setting a bad example for her young fans.

Kylie Jenner launched five new matte blush compacts to add to her Kylie Cosmetics line. The colors range from light pink to bright fuschia. Unlike Jenner’s previous scandals with her makeup products, the outrage caused by her blushes had nothing to do with the product quality, but rather the risque names Kylie chose to give the products.

Now I do love @KylieJenner but I do find labeling something”Barely Legal” inappropriate especially when the theme is so sexual. pic.twitter.com/vkVQ3Cfue5 — Farah ☥ (@farahorsomethin) March 21, 2017

The matte blushes are named Hopeless Romantic, Hot and Bothered, Virginity, X-Rated, and Barely Legal.

Fans were quick to jump on Twitter and Instagram to express their disgust for the reality star’s inappropriate choice of names.

The teen reality star and cosmetic mogul obviously has young girls idolizing her and following her on social media. Although Kylie Jenner is technically an adult, at 19-years-old, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has many fans and customers who are children and young teenagers.

Seriously @KylieJenner, choose better names for your products. You have 12+ year old fans! “Barely Legal” “Virginity”???? — Girl About Toon (@GirlAboutToon_) March 21, 2017

“Can Kylie Jenner not sexualise young women with her blush names like ‘virginity’ and ‘barely legal’ like,” said Twitter user @edamami, while @TheЯealSlayShady tweeted, “Kylie Cosmetics is trash. Imagine sexualising young girls by using the terms ‘barely legal’ and ‘virginity’ as blush names?”

Kylie Jenner has dealt with controversies surrounding her Kylie Cosmetics products in the past. Most of her complaints were from receiving empty compact packages with no product inside or from trying to pass off old colors as limited edition ones, according to Vogue.

Although Kylie’s idea for her scandalous blush names is nothing new, her age has caused outrage among many. NAR’S makeup brand has a best-selling “Orgasm” blush, however, it is not being marketed to children and young teens.

Kylie Jenner is certainly not new to receiving harsh criticism about choices she has made at her age.

The 19-year-old began dating 27-year-old rapper Tyga well before she was 18-years-old. However, the couple did not make their relationship official to the public until her 18th birthday.

what with the whole Tyga thing you’d think Kylie Jenner might think twice about releasing a blush called “barely legal” — sara (@triptych_angel) March 26, 2017

Other Twitter users like @embob were quick to call out the fact that Kylie’s cosmetic products are extremely overpriced, according to Stuff

“Kylie’s releasing a blush called barely legal, hun the only thing barely legal is the price.”

Do you think the outrage caused by the names of Kylie Jenner’s blushes will impact how well the cosmetic product sells?

Jenners previous products have sold out at a ridiculous rate.

I’ll be dreaming of makeup tonight… ✨☁️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 13, 2017 at 11:37pm PDT

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Staff/Getty Images]