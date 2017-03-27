Melania Trump Wears $1,200 Louboutin Pumps During Solo Trip At Mar-A-Lago

Stylish Melania Trump wore $1,200 Louboutin shoes during her solo weekend at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. The first lady teamed the footwear with an off-the-shoulder black dress that she wore for a fundraiser held on Saturday night at Donald Trump’s private resort. The president didn’t join his wife this weekend at their “winter White House” because he was holding meetings and playing golf in Virginia.

Footwear News keeps tabs on what Melania Trump is wearing and reported that she wore Chrisitan Louboutin heels at the Palm Beach County Republican Party’s annual Lincoln Day fundraising dinner. She greeted viral stars Diamond and Silk and Florida Governor Rick Scott at the fundraiser cocktail party.

According to FN, the So Kate black watersnake chine style pump is available for $1,195. The sky-high shoes feature a pointed-toe silhouette and a 4.75-inch stiletto heel. The shoes are available on Louboutin’s website.

Melania Trump Greets Viral Stars in $1,200 Louboutin Watersnake Chine Party Pumps at Mar-a-Lago – … pic.twitter.com/wHCUeoisSH — heart shoes (@heartdotshoes) March 26, 2017

Louboutins are one of Melania Trump’s go-to brands, and she was seen at multiple rallies throughout the presidential campaign wearing the So Kate style.

Arriving at a Florida airport on her way to Mar-a-Lago last month, Melania surprised everyone when she wore a pair of flats, a rare sighting for her. Of course, they were Louboutins as well. FN reported that the red suede shoes retail for $595.

The first lady then swapped the flats for another pair of her trademark high heels when she wore a pair of hot pink heels at the Red Cross Gala that Saturday. On Super Bowl Sunday, she wore white Christian Louboutin pumps and had a casual look.

While Melania had a solo trip to Mar-a-Lago, her husband traveled to Trump National Golf Club for meetings and golf, the Hill reports. White House officials didn’t elaborate on who Trump met with in Sterling. His trip to the Trump-owned property came after his repeal and replace Obamacare bill fell flat.

Melania Trump Greets Viral Stars in $1,200 Louboutin Skyscrapper Party Pumps at Mar-a-Lago https://t.co/3KU7gAzAHf pic.twitter.com/XFpLizMIv6 — Footwear News (@FootwearNews) March 27, 2017

Melania Trump will be seen this week when she appears as a special guest in Washington, D.C., for the International Women of Courage Awards Ceremony, the Washington Post reports.

Started in 2007, the organization started in the State Department. Spokesman Mark C. Toner said in a news release that it honors women “who have contributed to global stability, peace and prosperity, often in the face of incredible adversity.”

In other news revolving around Mrs. Trump, she and Barron will move to the White House in June. Barron has a few months left of school before they’ll make their home in Washington, D.C. A school for the first couple’s 11-year-old son has already been picked out, but it hasn’t been revealed which one he’ll attend.

According to a CNN/ORC poll that was recently published, Melania’s approval rating went up 16 percent since her husband was sworn into office. Her approval rating is currently at 52 percent, higher than that of Michelle Obama or Laura Bush when they were at this point in their husbands’ presidencies.

As the Inquisitr reported, Melania Trump risks losing her popularity if she doesn’t enlist the help of a press secretary. Oddly enough, she hasn’t hired someone to help her with her public image.

“There are so many requests coming into Melania right now and there’s no one there to decide what’s worth doing and what’s worth skipping,” said Kate Anderson Brower, author of First Women: The Grace and Power of America’s Modern First Ladies. “It just leaves this big hole which people fill with their own interpretations of her. They’re judging whether she’s smiling enough and what she’s wearing. But if she had a press secretary, she could do very coordinated interviews with media outlets to shape her image the way she wants to be seen.”

Will Melania Trump hire her own team of experts to shape a favorable public image that the nation can better relate to?

[Featured Image by Mark Wilson/Getty Images]