Cate Blanchett-Obsessed Val Kilmer Removes Bizarre Tweets

Val Kilmer loves Cate Blanchett, and the 57-year-old actor doesn’t see any reason why he should keep his Cate obsession a secret. Kilmer isn’t just telling a few friends about his great love for Cate though. According to the New York Daily News, he went on a Blanchett binge on Twitter all weekend.

Is Val Kilmer going to pull a Misery with Cate Blanchett in the near future? #ImYourBiggestFan — ????Ja'mie ???? (@JamieMckay16) March 27, 2017

Val says he’s had a long-standing admiration for the fair Cate and he wants the world to know about it. In one of his over-the-top gushing tweets, the Top Gun actor wrote that Cate is an amazing person, and described her as being so real it’s almost unreal.

She's just as amazing in person. Some super stars aren't-Some superstars don't do a thing to ya in person-Cate is so real it's almost unreal — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 25, 2017

He wants Blanchett and her husband to know about his feelings for Cate too.

According to Mashable, Kilmer and Blanchett acted together in The Missing in 2003, and the experience affected him so strongly that three years later, the “thirst” for Cate was still upon him.

When asked about being on set with Blanchett, Kilmer said in an interview with Elle magazine that Cate Blanchett “was a famous woman he’d most like to have on speed dial.” He didn’t tell Cate how he felt about her while the two were working on The Missing, but he also didn’t make an effort to overcome his fixation.

“I think she probably got a sense of it when I not only forgot my dialogue in the scene, I forgot that I was acting, I forgot I was on a movie set, and I just stood there staring at her.”

Kilmer said that The Missing wasn’t the only film set he’d been on with Cate Blanchett. The second time he got close to Cate during a movie, Val was only there because he accepted a cameo role for the sole purpose of getting in some Cate time.

Once I did a cameo just to hang w/ #cateblanchett who pickd up a shovel in our sc. I was so dazzled by HOW she picked it up I forgot my line — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 25, 2017

Kilmer was so overcome with the Australian actress after The Missing that he did something most people think belongs squarely in the stalking category. He jumped on an airplane to go see her, without clarifying first whether Blanchett wanted to see him.

Val said his plan in heading spontaneously to Australia was “just to talk” to her, but Blanchett and Kilmer didn’t get a chance to chat on that occasion.

Val Kilmer is on a real weird Cate Blanchett thing on his twitter rn — CFCF (@CFCFmusic) March 25, 2017

According to the Toronto Sun, Cate’s husband, playwright and director Andrew Upton, ran interference for his wife. Val grudgingly admitted that he may not have been wholly welcome, tweeting that Upton, “Met me first. Or, instead, I guess, to be accurate.”

Once I flew all the way to Australia just to talk to Cate Blanchett. Her husband met me first. Or, instead, I guess, to be accurate. pic.twitter.com/xSoYxRi0jh — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 24, 2017

Despite his reluctant acknowledgment that his trip to see Blanchett may have been a wee bit inappropriate, Kilmer insists his Twitter rant and ongoing obsession are both completely normal.

“Anyone who thinks I need to curb my enthusiasm for a great rare artist doesn’t understand… She will back up every word I say n love that I say I love her.”

In a series of tweets Kilmer wrote after a fan pointed out the creepiness of his behavior, Val explained that there’s nothing weird about his fixation on Blanchett. He wrote that Cate is “a friend of mine and I’ve met her husband thru the years and we’ve all gotten along just fine.”

Most of the Cate Blanchett tweets have since been removed from Kilmer’s account, but in any case, it looks like Val has moved on to admiration for Jessica Chastain now.

And happy birthday to #JessicaChastain whom I also love love love love love. And a #Julliard alum as well. — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 26, 2017

[Featured Images by Mark Thompson/Getty Images and Mike Coppola/Getty Images]