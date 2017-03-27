‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Not Dating Co-Star Caitriona Balfe [Debunked]

A recent report by Enstarz suggests that Outlander star Sam Heughan and his co-star, Caitriona Balfe, have “split up,” and that Heughan’s girlfriend, The Bold and The Beautiful actress Mackenzie Mauzy, was to blame for their “true love” split. This assertion is inherently false — Mackenzie Mauzy didn’t, nor couldn’t, “break up” the relationship between Outlander star Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, because Heughan and Balfe were never in a relationship to begin with.

The Enstarz report claims that Outlander star Sam Heughan and his co-star, Caitriona Balfe, were dating, and Mackenzie Mauzy was merely a “friend” to Heughan who deliberately broke up the couple’s happy home, all while citing no basis for their claims.

“The surfacing of the Scottish actor’s alleged girlfriend had fans wondering if Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe’s relationship was interrupted by MacKenzie Mauzy’s presence. According to reports, Mauzy and Heughan were long time friends and Balfe was aware of the said friendship.”

However, both Outlander star Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe have insisted, together and separately, that they are seeing other people, and they are very serious about their respective significant others.

Just Jared was the first to show off pictures of Outlander star Sam Heughan and Mackenzie Mauzy stepping out in public together officially as a couple. Although the two were rumored to be seeing one another for a while — and Mauzy even attended the BAFTAs with Heughan — it was the first time that they’d publicly stepped out, and were photographed together, as a couple.

Heughan even attended Mackenzie’s brother’s wedding, and Mauzy has been seen in South Africa visiting her boyfriend, as per her Instagram page.

Despite the persistent nastiness on Mauzy’s social media pages, she continues to shine brilliantly next to her boyfriend, with whom she is clearly happy.

But it isn’t just Outlander star Sam Heughan who is clearly dating someone else besides his co-star. According to People Magazine, Caitriona Balfe has said that not only is she not dating her co-star, she’s tired of the people insisting that she and Sam are together.

“Honestly I’m tired of that conversation. This is fantasy. This is our job. We are very different in our private life. We are best friends. From the moment we met, we got along. Sam is one of the most generous people you’ll ever meet. Such a great guy, no ego involved.”

The actress, who is dating pub owner and fellow Irishman Tony McGill, has repeated the same story again and again in several outlets, including Vanity Fair Italia.

In the same People Magazine interview, Heughan also emphasized that he and Caitriona Balfe aren’t dating, and that while he was glad that he and Balfe were able to “sell” their relationship on-screen, it didn’t translate into an off-screen relationship.

“It saddens me a bit but I guess that means we’ve done a good job. I don’t know. It’s a strange one. I’m still coming to terms with what it’s like to have people follow your personal life as well as your public life. It gets amusing. But she’s just wonderful. We’re very good friends.”

So, in short, Outlander star Sam Heughan didn’t “break up” with Caitriona Balfe, because the two were never in a relationship to begin with.

As has been stated, and proven, before, on several occasions, Outlander star Sam Heughan is dating Mackenzie Mauzy.

