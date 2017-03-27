Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Reportedly Back In Touch, Playing Nice For Their Kids?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are reportedly back in touch.

Sixth months after Jolie filed for divorce and requested full custody of their six children amid allegations of child abuse, she and Brad Pitt are said to be back in contact and attempting to work together for the sake of their family.

“No matter how much Angie has hurt him, [Brad Pitt] was, and is, determined to mend his relationship with her for the sake of the kids,” the source explained to Hollywood Life on March 25. “Their welfare is more important than anything else in this world and he knows having a respectful relationship with Angie is what’s best for those kids.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie began their relationship while filming 2005’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith, and in the years that followed, they adopted three children: Maddox, 15, from Cambodia; Pax, 13, from Vietnam; and Zahara, 11, from Ethiopia. They also share three biological children, daughter Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8.

As fans may recall, it was Maddox who found himself caught up in an abuse scandal with his father, Brad Pitt. Shortly after Jolie’s divorce filing, rumors began swirling in regard to an alleged fight on their family plane. Then, after investigations by the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services, charges against Brad Pitt were dropped.

According to Hollywood Life, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who kept their distance from one another for several months after their breakup, are currently working day to day to mend their relationship and are now talking to each other more.

“It may be hard to regain the trust they once had, but Angelina’s letting [Brad Pitt] in more,” the outlet told readers. “They’re putting their differences aside for the kids, especially when it comes to their special events.”

The source claimed Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie don’t want to fight in front of their children. When it comes to Shiloh’s upcoming 11th birthday, the source said the estranged couple will celebrate together. As for Brad Pitt’s oldest sons, Maddox and Pax, Hollywood Life claimed the group was bonding and experiencing a healthy family dynamic.

As Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce and custody battles continue, the actors are reportedly moving on from their contentious split.

“They’re talking to each other more and more often, which is amazing,” a source revealed to Hollywood Life. “There was a point where their relationship was so contentious that it didn’t look like they would ever be civil to one and other again. Things calmed down once Angie eased up and started letting [Brad Pitt] in more.”

The source even suggested Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie could get back together, explaining that the former couple has “amazing chemistry” and noting they “could definitely hook up again.”

“Angie and [Brad Pitt] have six little bundles of joy connecting them for life, so they are connected no matter what,” the source continued. “Whether they could ever regain the trust they have lost is another thing altogether. That may be a tough one to overcome.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have both been tied to other people in the months since they split, but so far, they haven’t gone public with anyone new. As fans may recall, Brad Pitt was linked to actress Kate Hudson at the end of last year and continued to face allegations of a romance for the first couple of months of this year. Then, weeks ago, Kate Hudson was confirmed to be dating someone else. Around the same time, Angelina Jolie was linked to her former Alexander co-star Jared Leto.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]