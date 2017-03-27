Jon Gosselin has yet another new job, and this one is the most shocking of all the former reality TV star’s career moves. It seems that the father of eight is now working as a male stripper, and he recently announced that he’ll hit the stage for the first time as an erotic dancer this weekend.

According to Radar Online, Jon Gosselin is now working as a male stripper. The Jon & Kate Plus Eight star confirmed the news by tweeting that he’ll be dancing with Untamed Male Revue in Atlantic City, New Jersey, this weekend.

“No plans next weekend? Check it out,” Jon announced via his Twitter account, revealing the poster for his April 1 debut with Untamed Male Revue.

The website for the event reveals that fans can watch Jon Gosselin strip down for the price of $40. Since leaving reality television and divorcing his wife, Kate Gosselin, eight years ago, Jon has held an array of jobs. A one-time IT analyst, Gosselin has previously appeared on other reality television shows such as VH1’s Couples Therapy, worked as a cook at TGI Fridays, and most recently started a career as a DJ. However, working as a male stripper has to be the most controversial and talked-about of all of his business ventures.

No plans next weekend? Check it out, my big debut…? AC, Caesars, Dusk, untamed, Saturday April 1st! https://t.co/Qz1UhhSdpv pic.twitter.com/KsnpQrK0Bv — Jon Gosselin (@jgosselin10) March 23, 2017

Jon Gosselin reportedly confirmed his involvement with the show, saying it’s been a great time for him to be apart of something. He referred to the experience a “blessing.”

“I’m an integral part of the show. Being part of something is a blessing. Since I joined Senate DJ I’ve felt like I belong to something and I’m not just out there on my own — I feel as if I’m part of a fraternity or brotherhood.”

In the past, Jon Gosselin has revealed that when he divorced Kate Gosselin, he lost nearly everything. Jon’s finances began to diminish, and he lost valuable time with his eight children.

“I wouldn’t be here today if I would have made different choices. Who knows who I would have met?” Gosselin told In Touch Weekly Magazine. “I guess doing TV was the best and worst decision I made. There is good and bad with every decision. I love my kids and I am happy they are financially taken care of, but who knows what the aftermath of filming or being famous will affect them as young adults.”

“It’s a tough battle growing up today. Is money and fame for the better or worse? These are the things I struggle with as a parent and the decisions I made for them and still have to make today, we all have to make major decisions as parents but as long as we love our children, I believe we can work in the best interest for them. Knowing what I know now, knowing how much more educated I am, with [how] much more mature I have become, I would probably change a few things.”

Kate Gosselin, who recently wrapped the latest season of the family’s reality TV series, has yet to publicly comment on Jon Gosselin’s new stripper role, but she likely won’t be happy about the news. Back in December, Kate told Dr. Oz that her children don’t understand the change that Jon has gone through since the divorce.

“They want a dad who’s there for them. If I’m gonna be really honest, there was kind of the old Jon and the new Jon and none of us can quite understand, like, what happened there. So we struggled together. I mean, they coined it years ago, old daddy and new daddy. That’s understandable, but, like, hard to kind of digest for all of us.”

What are your thoughts on Jon Gosselin’s new job as a male stripper?

[Featured Image by Anna Webber/Getty Images]