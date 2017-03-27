Noam Chomsky Says President Trump’s Promises Are ‘Built On Sand’

Noam Chomsky is one America’s leading intellectuals and a regular critic of the establishment. In an interview with AlterNet, Chomsky explained how Trump could meet his goals at the expense of the American people, going so far as to cite “false flag” actions and other shadow operations. Considering Trump’s history as a businessman, it’s no surprise that he maintains the same mentality when it comes to politics, economics, and social issues.

“I think that we shouldn’t put aside the possibility that there would be some kind of staged or alleged terrorist act, which can change the country instantly.”

As reported by AlterNet, President Trump seems to be checking off the GOP wishlist: tax cuts, bigger military spending, corporate protection. Trump still clings to some of his biggest promises, such as repealing the Affordable Care Act and constructing the biggest wall America has ever seen along the southern border.

President Trump has been fielding design proposals from various engineers and contractors to find the best way to start his project, per the LA Times. Trump’s original plan was to have Mexico pay for the wall, but has since retracted his statement, and places the price tag squarely on American taxpayers.

On top of push-back from Mexican officials, Trump’s wall has conjured plenty of domestic resistance here in the states. As Trump’s first year in office slowly dissolves in front the people, spectators are learning that President Trump isn’t serious about any of his promises. ISIS was supposed to be defeated within thirty days, and there was supposed to be a majority ban on traveling options for Muslims.

It seems that President Trump is more concerned with his Twitter presence and “alternative facts” than he is with actually tackling the problems of the American people. Meanwhile, Trump’s budget cuts take away from the arts, the hungry, and the environment, and gives the “excess” to defense departments and the military.

Noam Chomsky, one of the most decorated professors at MIT, has had a lot to say about President Trump. In an article by the Independent, Chomsky explained how Trump’s manipulation of banking regulations is a red flag for future financial crashes. Chomsky highlighted President Trump’s choice of cabinet members, players such as Rex Tillerson, former ExxonMobil CEO, and Steven Mnuchin, a Goldman Sachs employee of seventeen years.

“This cabinet is drawing from the billionaire class, largely financial institutions, and military and so on; in fact, take a look at the stock market, that tells you how anti-establishment he is. As soon as Trump was elected, and since, stock values in financial institutions escalated to the sky. Investors are delighted he’s going to eliminate regulations, let them make more profit; of course, it’ll lead to another crash, but that’s somebody else’s problem. The taxpayers will take care of that.”

Chomsky has called Trump a “con man” in the past, as reported by Raw Story, explaining that the new president could drag civilization down to the “depths of barbarism.” Chomsky calls himself an anarcho-syndicalist, and has become wildly progressive in his criticisms of Trump since the President took office. As reported in an earlier Inquisitr article, Chomsky even called for a militant labor movement to help combat Trump.

Chomsky has been vocal about the President’s shortcomings and offers just as many solutions to America’s problems as he does criticisms. Chomsky is a juggernaut of political philosophy and one of the few remaining intellectual titans on the left. Despite having most of his career behind him, Chomsky acts as a beacon to those who doubt Trump and his agenda.

“I think that sooner or later the white working-class constituency will recognize, and in fact, much of the rural population will come to recognize, that Trump’s promises are built on sand. There is nothing there. “And then what happens becomes significant. In order to maintain his popularity, the Trump administration will have to try to find some means of rallying the support and changing the discourse from the policies that they are carrying out, which are basically a wrecking ball to something else. Maybe scapegoating, saying, ‘Well, I’m sorry, I can’t bring your jobs back because these bad people are preventing it.’ And the typical scapegoating goes to vulnerable people: immigrants, terrorists, Muslims and elitists, whoever it may be. And that can turn out to be very ugly.”

