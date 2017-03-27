Amanda Taylor: Facebook, Instagram ‘Crime Scene Selfie’ Killer On ‘Web Of Lies’

The Amanda Taylor Facebook and Instagram selfie killer story will be fleshed out on a new episode of Web off Lies on Investigation Discovery. Twenty-four-year-old Amanda Taylor was responsible for the ghastly murder of her former father-in-law, Charles Taylor, in Christiansburg, Virginia, two years ago. On Tuesday night’s Web of Lies episode, titled “Crime Scene Selfie,” Virginia detectives will discuss the brutal killing and how social media helped them solve the case.

Amanda wanted to clear a few things up, if you want to hear her side of things her interview will be aired tonight on wdbj7 at 6 & 11pm. Also if you want to write her, she's at~ Western Virginia Regional Jail 5885 W. River Road Salem, VA 24153 A post shared by @brunette_bomber on Apr 23, 2015 at 12:34pm PDT

April 2015: Man On Couch Stabbed To Death

Detectives in Christiansburg, Virginia, were called to a home at 846 Den Hill Road in Ellett, where they found a deceased male. The crime scene was extremely bloody, and the victim had several cuts to the body. An autopsy report indicated that the man, identified as 59-year-old Charles Taylor, had been stabbed to death about the head and neck area over 30 times, Web of Lies will recount.

The news of Charles Taylor’s death spread throughout the community when it was revealed that his killer was his dead son’s former wife. Police immediately began searching for Amanda Taylor, and it didn’t take them long to piece the case together since she had boasted on social media pages Instagram and Facebook that she had killed her father-in-law. In one of the photos, Amanda posed with the dead corpse in the background, according to Oddee.

In subsequent photos, Amanda Taylor posed with a gun in her lap as she drove in her car, threatening to kill herself. When police finally caught up with her in North Carolina, she was alive and well. However, they learned that the man who had helped her with the killing, Sean Edward Ball, was found shot on the side of the road near North Carolina. He was transported to a hospital, where he survived his injuries, according to the Roanoke Times.

Police say Amanda Taylor not only stabbed Charles Taylor to death as he laid on his sofa, but she also shot Sean Ball. Investigators were tipped off when a friend of Amanda Taylor reported that Amanda was looking for someone to finish killing Sean, who she had left injured on the side of the road.

The Instagram, Facebook Selfie Murderer Wanted Revenge For Hubby’s Suicide Death

Amanda Taylor and Sean Ball were arrested for the murder of Charles Taylor. Police say that Amanda blamed the suicide death of her husband on his father, Charles Taylor. Rex Taylor had taken his own life several months earlier.

People who knew Amanda Taylor described a very dark and sinister woman who had been obsessed with death, murder, and serial killers since she was a young teen. Her social media pages were filled with images of bizarre death scenes. She also had innocent photos of children mixed in between the crime detectives magazines and gruesome images of murder.

According to the Southwest Times, prosecutors say that Amanda Taylor showed up to Charles Taylor’s house that afternoon with Sean Ball and demanded money from Charles. But when the discussion turned to his dead son, an enraged Amanda Taylor began stabbing the man in a frenzy. Then, the deadly pair got into their vehicle and made a stop in Tennessee to get some sleep before heading out to North Carolina the following day. At some point, Amanda Taylor then took out a gun, shot Sean Ball, and dumped him out of the car.

Sean Ball had no idea that Amanda Taylor had planned to kill him, too. Amanda Taylor was sentenced to life in prison. Her appeal was upheld in 2016. Meanwhile, Sean Ball was sentenced to 41 years in prison.

A post shared by @brunette_bomber on Oct 12, 2015 at 12:33pm PDT

One More Disturbing Details

Amanda Taylor laughed and giggled a few times in court.

On Instagram, Amanda Taylor used the name Brunette Bomber.

In a previous Inquisitr article, Amanda Taylor’s words were captured from her social media page.

“Everything i did was for the right reasons. I stabbed my father in law to death because he destroyed my husband with drugs..depression. i wasnt the perfect wife but this was one last good thing i could do for rex i dont care what anyone thinks i loved rex more than the world. This was for you <3 seans dead, but i finally have closure with rex after charlie. If you keep looking for me more will die. Just let me get to the place rex & i always wanted & ill be free without having to kill more. Till we rot rex, till we f***ing rot<3.”

Watch the Web of Lies story this Tuesday, March 28 at 9 p.m. on Investigation Discovery.

