Was Ben Affleck’s Rehab Stay Why He Stepped Down From Directing ‘The Batman’?

Ben Affleck just finished a stint in rehab and isn’t going to direct the upcoming Batman film. Did Affleck’s alcohol-related problems influence his decision to take a step back from the highly-anticipated sequel?

Entertainment Weekly reports that Affleck’s time in rehab did not affect his decision to work on the film. While Affleck will not direct the movie, he is still writing a script for the sequel. Matt Reeves, known for Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, will take over directing duties.

Affleck did not elaborate much on his rehab stay. Affleck has kept things low-key after his appearance at the Oscars. His latest film, Live by Night, flopped at the box office, bringing in just $21 million at the box office.

“I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront,” Affleck shared. “I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step.”

Affleck continued, “I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery.”

Affleck will appear as Batman in the upcoming Justice League, which is scheduled to open in theaters on November 17. Check out the newly-released second trailer below.

Following his revealing statement, People reports that Affleck returned home to his family in Los Angeles. Affleck was spotted dropping off his son, Samuel, at school with Jennifer Garner. Affleck looked happy to be with his family and even cracked a smile for the cameras.

An inside source revealed that Affleck is thrilled to be done with rehab and back home. Ben Affleck’s family remains a strong support system as he attempts to live a healthier life. With his rehab days behind him, Affleck and Garner are focusing on the kids returning things to normal.

Affleck shares three kids with Garner: Violet (11), Seraphina (7) and Samuel (5). In an interview back in January, Affleck revealed that he enjoys being a part of his kids’ daily routine, including dropping them off at school. He also cited his three children as his greatest accomplishment.

Meanwhile, Radar Online is reporting that Dr. Drew Pinsky believes Affleck’s decision to come clean might help millions of people who suffer from alcoholism. During an interview with Jenny Hutt, Dr. Drew said that more people should approach addiction like Affleck and not be afraid to talk about the issue.

This marks Affleck’s second time in rehab. At age 28, Affleck enrolled in the treatment center Promises in Malibu to get help for alcoholism. This is the same rehab facility that helped Britney Spears and Charlie Sheen.

With Affleck turning his life around, there’s no telling what will happen between him and Garner. The two announced their divorce two years ago but remain close as they co-parent their three kids. Garner was in Cabo San Lucas when Affleck made the announcement and is reportedly trying her best to save the marriage.

Whatever happens, it is clear that Affleck is happy to be home. In fact, the Daily Mail released photos of Affleck’s latest outing with Samuel, and he looks happier than he’s been in a long time. The actor was seen carrying his son on his shoulders while wearing a jack and dark jeans.

