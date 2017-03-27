Kelly Bensimon Drops Bomb About ‘RHONY,’ Kept ‘Incriminating Facts’ From Viewers

Kelly Bensimon decided to leave The Real Housewives of New York after the show’s fourth season after a few years of filming. Kelly hadn’t gotten along with Bethenny Frankel, and even though Bethenny had left the show in favor of her own spin-off show, Bethenny Ever After, Kelly stuck around to see what the show would be like without her. But Bravo decided to fire several of the ladies after the fourth season, and Bensimon was one of the wives who left. While many rumors surfaced about Kelly being fired, it’s clear that she wasn’t very happy on the show. Now, she’s speaking out about some secrets she’s been keeping.

According to a new tweet, Kelly Bensimon feels that she could have gone public with what she knows about the show and the ladies. She has continuously slammed the show and the Bravo network and even wished all of the ladies well, but she can’t stop talking about The Real Housewives of New York. It sounds like she may have a chapter that she can’t close. Bensimon recently revealed that she feels happy about her time on the show, but she also hinted that she does have secrets.

“I feel so humbled to have the outlook I have, I’ve been shamed for standing up for myself on #RHONY. I’m so happy now!!” Kelly Bensimon revealed about her life after The Real Housewives of New York.

“I made a decision to keep incriminating facts to myself while filming. I saw zero value in impeding people’s ability to make money. #RHONY,” she later revealed, clarifying when a fan asked her about being so honest on Twitter, “There shouldn’t be secrets! You are the fans and should be privy to what’s happening. It’s reality, right? #RHONY.”

It seems odd to say she has some incriminating facts in her pocket and that she hasn’t gone to the press with them. During a Real Housewives of New York reunion show, Kelly Bensimon told Andy Cohen that the producers had forced her to go on the trip to St. John’s, which later got the nickname “scary island.” When one fan asked her about these facts, Kelly Bensimon managed to dodge the question.

“Hmm you just said you kept some incriminating info back?” one person asked her, specifically referring to these incriminating facts.

Kelly Bensimon replied, “I could have gone to the press and told the real story of #scary island, but instead I did whatever I could to get away! #RHONY.”

Even though Kelly Bensimon has now said that she has incriminating facts about the show, she could potentially return in the future. As it turns out, Kelly has a list of things she wants if Bravo asks her to return to the show. First, the money would have to be right, as she doesn’t want to film The Real Housewives of New York for what she got paid before. Maybe she’s comparing her salary to the housewives who are now getting over $1 million to film the show. She also wants to pick her own production crew, possibly to avoid a misleading edit.

“I’d only return to #RHONY if the money was right, and if I picked the production crew. Don’t you want to see the real #NYC?” Kelly Bensimon explained, sharing that she hasn’t closed the door completely on The Real Housewives of New York.

What do you think of Kelly Bensimon’s tweets about The Real Housewives of New York? Do you think she should return to the show, or do you think she should stop talking about it since it was such a horrible period in her life?

