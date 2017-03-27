Husband Of Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, To Testify On Russia Tampering

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has willingly agreed to speak to the Senate Intelligence Committee in reference to the alleged Russian meddling in the presidential election. Jared Kushner’s presence was requested, and White House sources say that Kushner is not fighting the invitation and will appear as requested. However, a date and time have not been released.

Jared Kushner has allegedly put his own business holdings in the family business, the Kushner Company, aside to be a senior adviser to Donald Trump, reports the Inquisitr. For that reason, Kushner wants to continue to be seen as having clean hands and will not protest against an invitation to testify in front of the committee. Jared Kushner’s wife, Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, has also moved control of her business to the Kushner family as not to be seen as having a conflict of interest. Jared Kushner’s siblings will now be the primary managers of Ivanka Trump’s company.

Why Jared Kushner is Donald Trump's truest heir and most trusted adviser https://t.co/oI0DIc4liq — Vox (@voxdotcom) March 27, 2017

Today, it was announced by the White House that Jared Kushner will appear in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee, according to CNN. According to the White House, Kushner is “volunteering” to testify, but the committee had already expressed interest in speaking to President Trump’s son-in-law. This morning, the White House spokesman confirmed that Kushner would appear.

“Throughout the campaign and transition, Jared Kushner served as the official primary point of contact with foreign governments and officials. Given this role, he has volunteered to speak with Chairman [Richard] Burr’s Committee, but has not yet received confirmation.”

The questioning of Kushner is said to be the continuation of the investigation that last week saw FBI Director James Comey answering questions about details regarding the Trump administration’s relationship with Russia and Vladimir Putin.

Jared Kushner attacked me & @RepSwalwell via his paper 2 wks ago RT if u think his paper should be investigated#trumprussia #russiagate pic.twitter.com/TDcz2sgJOM — Scott Dworkin (@funder) March 27, 2017

The New York Times said that the Senate Intelligence Committee wants to ask Jared Kushner specifically about meetings he personally arranged with Russian ambassador Sergey I. Kislyak during the transition. Of particular interest is a meeting, previously unreported, with the head of Russia’s state-owned development bank.

Up to this point, the White House had only confirmed one meeting between Jared Kushner and Ambassador Kislyak at Trump Tower. This meeting also included Michael T. Flynn, who very briefly served as national security adviser before stepping down amid controversy. A second meeting was requested by Ambassador Kislyak, but Kushner sent a deputy instead.

A third meeting was then requested and taken by Jared Kushner with Sergey N. Gorkov, the chief of Vnesheconombank. The U.S. had already placed Vnesheconombank on its sanctions list after Putin annexed Crimea and began involving himself in the Ukraine. While initially these meetings were not divulged, White House spokeswoman Hope Hicks has now confirmed that they took place but says that “nothing of consequence was discussed.” Ms. Hicks also said that Jared Kushner will answer questions about both of the meetings he attended.

“He isn’t trying to hide anything and wants to be transparent.”

The meeting between the Trump son-in-law and the committee will reportedly not be scheduled until all requested documents from Kushner have been received and reviewed. The White House has once again confirmed that Jared Kushner is the primary point of contact in these matters with foreign governments during the election and the transition period.

Jared Kushner to face questions from Senate investigators https://t.co/6yQy0vqJx1 pic.twitter.com/wpHBBUhPv7 — TaRaunce Martin (@kingtee17th) March 27, 2017

Do you think that Jared Kushner, representing the Trump administration, had questionable goings on with Russia and any Russian power players?

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]