Scheana Marie And Boyfriend Robert Valletta Travel To Amsterdam [Photos]

Scheana Marie and Robert Valletta have embarked on their third vacation in recent weeks.

Following trips to Big Bear and Hawaii, the Vanderpump Rules star and her actor boyfriend traveled to Amsterdam where they shared several photos of their new romance with their fans and followers on Instagram.

“[Scheana Marie and Robert Valletta] shared snaps to social media posing at the famous I Am Amsterdam sign and The Harbor Club for a night out,” the Daily Mail revealed to readers on March 26. “One shot showed Robert embracing his brunette beau from behind with a big hug as they stood in front of the beautiful water view.”

Scheana Marie and Robert Valletta also posted photos from a dinner date on Saturday night, March 25.

Scheana Marie and Robert Valletta’s trip to Amsterdam comes just days after the couple made their Instagram debut as a couple while attending the premiere of the new Power Rangers movie with Scheana Marie’s co-stars, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval.

Scheana Marie and Robert Valletta first sparked rumors of a romance at the end of last year when the reality star was spotted in a photo shared by Valletta on his Instagram page — just weeks after she confirmed the end of her marriage to Mike Shay. Then, in February, they confirmed their relationship with their first red carpet appearance at the Bronzeville premiere in Los Angeles.

“He’s just an amazing person. Hopefully we get picked up and he films next season and you’ll get to see that,” Scheana Marie gushed to Us Weekly at the iHeart Radio Music Awards earlier this month.

“He’s a really great guy. We met 10 years ago— he was working the door at a club I used to go to all the time. He asked me out and I said no, and then eventually I said yes,” she continued. “Timing didn’t work out, but we’re giving it a shot. We’ll see. We’re taking things very slow.”

Although Scheana Marie said at the time that she and Robert Valletta would be taking things slow, they have been spending tons of time together and visited Big Bear for some skiing with her co-stars weeks ago. Valletta was also included in a recent family trip to Hawaii for the celebration of her father’s birthday.

As for their future, Scheana Marie and her co-stars will begin filming Vanderpump Rules in a couple of months and if their relationship continues to heat up, fans will likely see Valletta on the show.

“Ultimately, it’ll be his decision,” she explained. “If we’re still together come May and if he wants to, he’s welcome to; if he doesn’t, I’m OK with that.”

Scheana Marie went on to reveal that if Valletta does join the cast of the show, he won’t be seen in a full-time role.

“It will not be to the level of the other guys on the show. He’s a very busy man. He has more than one job and won’t have time for all of our drama,” she told Us Weekly magazine.

Scheana Marie is currently seen on the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules alongside her now-estranged husband, Mike Shay, but soon, fans will watch as the end of their relationship plays out on the show and ultimately erupts with cheating allegations on the series’ reunion special next month.

To see more of Scheana Marie, tune into the finale episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 5 tonight, March 27, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images]